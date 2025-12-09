Vestwell to Acquire Accrue 401k, Becoming the New Home for Nearly 30,000 Guideline Retirement Plans

"If we're going to close the $50 trillion savings gap in the U.S., saving needs to be synonymous with earning," said Aaron Schumm, founder and CEO of Vestwell. Post this

"If we're going to close the $50 trillion savings gap in the U.S., saving needs to be synonymous with earning," said Aaron Schumm, founder and CEO of Vestwell. "Payroll connectivity is the foundation for workplace savings. Automatic integrations ensure employees can save effortlessly, and employers can offer instrumental benefits without added complexity. We appreciate the work Guideline has done to support small businesses, and we are committed to carrying that mission forward on their behalf through our nearly 200 payroll providers."

Employers and employees will continue using their existing payroll providers while gaining access to Vestwell's enhanced digital experience and expanded suite of savings programs. Vestwell's payroll-integrated technology automatically pulls key data from payroll providers such as employee compensation, hours, contribution data, and elections, which significantly reduces administrative burden and compliance risk. Vestwell will continue to maintain a low-cost pricing structure while providing unparalleled technology and service for these plans, delivering a seamless transition and immediate access to expanded capabilities.

"We created Accrue with one goal: to ensure that the businesses and employees who relied on these plans continued to receive the service they depend on through this transition," said Steven Wu, CEO of Accrue and former CFO and Chief Business Officer of Guideline. "Our priority was finding the long-term provider that made the most sense for them. After a thorough review, Vestwell stood out for its modern platform, deep payroll integrations, and commitment to businesses of all sizes. Our clients can stay with their existing payroll providers and feel confident their employees' savings plans will transition smoothly and continue without interruption."

"We're pleased to expand our partnership with Vestwell and provide our customers with a seamless payroll-to-savings benefits experience," said Hunter Williams, Senior Director of Business Development at Rippling. "Because Rippling is already integrated with Vestwell, our clients can stay focused on running their businesses and continue to offer the same retirement plans to their employees."

Clients transitioning to Vestwell will benefit from:

Ongoing integration with their current payroll provider, with the ability to support companies from small businesses to large enterprises

Enhanced, user-friendly digital tools that make retirement planning more intuitive and accessible, making saving easier and more intuitive

Modern infrastructure that reduces administrative work and improves accuracy and compliance

Access to Vestwell's expanded suite of workplace savings solutions, including retirement, education, disability, emergency savings, and student loan repayment programs

24/7 platform access and support, with availability in over 20 languages

"Whether you're running a tech startup, a restaurant group, or growing a large company, your benefits need to reflect the needs of your workforce," Schumm added. "Vestwell simplifies savings plan management so employers can offer benefits that show their people they matter—reducing turnover, rewarding loyalty, and doing so without adding to their daily workload. By welcoming the Accrue businesses onto the Vestwell platform, we're delivering value at scale and helping more Americans take a real step toward lasting financial security."

About the Transaction

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in early 2026. The conversion will include 401(k) plans across diverse industries, with a concentration in small and mid-market businesses that have been underserved by traditional retirement providers. J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC, and Centerview Partners acted as financial advisors to Vestwell. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as outside counsel to Vestwell, and Silicon Legal Strategy (SLS) served as outside counsel to Accrue 401k on this transaction.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the backbone of the modern savings economy. Vestwell is a financial technology company that makes it easier for more Americans to save for life's most important moments—from retirement to education and healthcare. Founded in 2016, Vestwell's platform removes traditional barriers to saving, making it accessible, efficient, and approachable for everyone.

Vestwell provides a comprehensive suite of workplace savings solutions, including retirement plans, student loan repayment benefits, and specialized accounts for education, emergencies, and disability savings.

Trusted by financial advisers, employers, payroll providers, financial institutions, and government agencies. With a commitment to closing the savings gap and fostering a secure financial future for all, Vestwell provides the accessible savings technology everyone deserves.

For more information, visit www.vestwell.com.

