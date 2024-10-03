Vetegrity, LLC Announces Restructuring and Recapitilization

Vetegrity, LLC, a Maryland-based provider of professional services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), is pleased to announce a management restructuring and recapitalization of the company.

ODENTON, Md., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetegrity, LLC, a Maryland-based provider of professional services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), is pleased to announce a management restructuring and recapitalization of the company. This strategic move marks a new chapter in the company's growth and innovation. The recapitalization and new management structure underscore Vetegrity's commitment to innovation and growth, as well as its dedication to providing exceptional value to its government clients, partners and employees

Mr. Sean Keller will join the Vetegrity leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Sean has an extensive background in corporate growth and strategic initiatives, corporate optimization, and business development in government services, and has been instrumental in driving rapid growth across the intelligence community. Sean has most recently been an independent consultant to several well-known service providers in the intelligence community. He was the formerly the Chief Strategy Officer at Freedom Consulting and was the co-Founder and CEO of Sage Management prior to its acquisition. He is a retired USAF Reserve Intelligence Officer who sits on the boards of several non-profits.

"The opportunity to help shape the future of Vetegrity is an honor," said Sean Keller. "I look forward to working closely with our team to develop innovative strategies that will propel us forward in the marketplace."

Founder and current President, Mark Feffer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mark brings more than 30 years of experience in Federal contracting and a proven track record in business development and proposal management within the Intelligence Community and DoD.

"I am thrilled to lead Vetegrity into this exciting new phase," said Mark Feffer. "With the support of our investors and the remarkable talent within our team, we are poised to achieve new heights and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

Ken Foxton, current CEO of Vetegrity will semi-retire and transition into an executive consulting role. He will continue to provide guidance to Vetegrity in an advisory capacity. Ken's leadership spanning more than 11 years has been pivotal in the growth of the company from one to more than 50 employees, and the award and successful operation of multiple prime contracts and subcontracts within the Intelligence Community and DoD.

"Leading Vetegrity over the past decade has been one of the highlights of my career," said Ken Foxton. "I am proud of what we have achieved, and I am confident that the new leadership team Mark and I put together will take the company to even greater heights."

About Vetegrity

Founded in 2008, Vetegrity, provides engineering support to the Defense Department and the Intelligence Community. Core competencies include Information Technology, Data Center Design and Operation, Facility Engineering, and System Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA). Vetegrity is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business verified by the VA Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) and the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC).

Chesapeake Corporate Advisors acted as financial advisors to Vetegrity on this transaction and the RKW Law Group provided legal counsel.

