Vetegrity, LLC Awarded DISA CAD and Engineering Support Services Contract

Maryland-based provider Vetegrity, LLC has been awarded a contract to provide DISA with Computer-Aided Drafting (CAD) and Engineering Support Services.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetegrity, LLC, a Maryland-based provider of professional services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), is pleased to announce the award of a multiple-year, multi-million-dollar Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) competitive procurement to continue providing Computer-Aided Drafting (CAD) and Engineering Support Services. The objective of the contract is to provide CAD, engineering, and architectural support for facilities engineering to the DISA Host and Compute Center (HaCC) Engineering and Data Center line of business.

Vetegrity subject matter experts will continue providing services in support of the DISA Facility Engineering Team's mission to provide highly reliable, available, and maintainable facilities, infrastructure, and property to support DISA and its customers' data processing missions, in strict compliance with federal, state, local, and DISA facility standards and codes.

This acquisition was competed under the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program. Vetegrity's GSA contract (47QRAA23D0033) is a government-wide, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with an initial award period of five years and the potential of three (3) additional 5-year options to follow.

Mark Feffer, Vetegrity's Founder and President, said, "We are incredibly pleased with this award and proud of our DISA Facilities CAD/Engineering team. Every member of this team has made a valuable contribution to our success and to that of our DISA customer. This contract award acknowledges and rewards their hard work with the opportunity to continue to provide these essential mission support services."

About Vetegrity, LLC

Founded in 2008, Vetegrity, provides engineering support to the Defense Department and the Intelligence Community. Core competencies include Facility Engineering, System Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), and Data Center Design and Operations support. Vetegrity is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business verified by the VA Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) and the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC).

