Vetegrity, LLC Awarded DISA Military Construction (MILCON) Task Order

ODENTON, Md., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetegrity, LLC, a Maryland-based provider of professional services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), is pleased to announce the award of a task order to provide Military Construction (MILCON) support to the Defense Information Systems Agency for engineering and technical support for MILCON and engineering challenges being faced by DISA worldwide. The award to Vetegrity of this task order for a base year plus multi-year option periods will allow the company to continue providing engineering and facility management subject matter expertise to DISA in support of MILCON projects.

The MILCON task order, awarded under Vetegrity's existing DISA IDIQ contract for computer aided drafting (CAD) and engineering support, will provide engineering, design and construction management subject matter expertise as needed in support of DISA MILCON projects at CONUS and OCONUS locations.

Mark Feffer, Vetegrity's Founder and President, said, "The follow-on task order from DISA to continue to provide MILCON support is an award we are especially proud of. This award indicates that DISA values and recognizes the high-quality work we've done in support of MILCON projects, and their desire to continue to leverage the expertise that our team provides in MILCON engineering and project support. We look forward to a continued partnership with DISA."

About Vetegrity, LLC

Founded in 2008, Vetegrity, provides engineering support to the Defense Department and the Intelligence Community. Core competencies include Facility Engineering, System Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), and Data Center Design and Operations support. Vetegrity is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business verified by the VA Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) and the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC).

