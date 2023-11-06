Vetegrity, LLC Awarded DISA Professional Engineering BPA

Maryland-based provider Vetegrity, LLC has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to provide DISA with Computer-Aided Drafting (CAD) and Engineering Support Services.

ODENTON, Md., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetegrity, LLC, a Maryland-based provider of professional services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), is pleased to announce the award of a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide Professional Engineering Services (PES). The objective of the contract is to provide ongoing architectural, engineering, and environmental support to DISA locations worldwide.

This acquisition was competed under the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program. Vetegrity's GSA contract (47QRAA23D0033) is a government-wide, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with an initial award period of five years and the potential of three (3) additional 5-year options to follow.

Mark Feffer, Vetegrity's Founder and President, said, "We are proud of the support that Vetegrity personnel deliver for DISA along with our valued business partners. The award of this BPA will allow our team to continue to provide the DISA Facilities & Real Property Division with the facility support and expertise required to support ongoing mission needs at DISA headquarters and other locations."

About Vetegrity, LLC

Founded in 2008, Vetegrity, provides engineering support to the Defense Department and the Intelligence Community. Core competencies include Facility Engineering, System Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), and Data Center Design and Operations support. Vetegrity is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business verified by the VA Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) and the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC).

