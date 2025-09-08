Veteran Advocacy Leaders Launch VALOR Coalition to Combat Veteran Suicide and Advance Mental Health Policy

Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions, Navy SEAL Foundation, Green Beret Foundation, and Wounded Warrior Project Unite to Champion National Reform. Press Conference Scheduled for September 9, 2025, on Capitol Hill.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading nonprofit dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic, the Navy SEAL Foundation, the Green Beret Foundation, and Wounded Warrior Project today announced the launch of the Veteran Alliance for Legislative Outreach and Reform (VALOR)—a first-of-its-kind national coalition uniting veteran-serving organizations, researchers, and policy advocates to transform mental healthcare for those who have served.

Founding members of VALOR include VETS, The Navy SEAL Foundation, The Green Beret Foundation, and Wounded Warrior Project—each bringing a unique perspective, track record, and constituency to this unified effort. Members of the coalition will benefit from access to research resources, advocacy leadership, and a collaborative network committed to confronting the range of mental health challenges impacting veterans and their families.

The coalition will formally debut on September 9, 2025, on Capitol Hill with a press conference led by U.S. Representative General Jack Bergman, followed by legislative meetings. The initiative comes amid growing bipartisan momentum to expand access to evidence-based therapies and address the complex health challenges facing veterans, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), substance use disorder, and chronic pain.

Press Conference Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM ET

Location: House Triangle, United States Capitol, Washington, DC 20004

The VALOR Coalition is a first-of-its-kind alliance of veteran service organizations committed to transforming mental healthcare through policy reform, strategic collaboration, and evidence-based innovation. By uniting leading nonprofits under a shared mission, VALOR advocates for legislative changes that prioritize the unique mental health needs of veterans, including expanded access to psychedelic-assisted therapies. The coalition also works to educate lawmakers, mobilize grassroots support, and confront the root causes of the veteran suicide epidemic with coordinated, high-impact action.

"Our nation has a profound opportunity to better serve the mental health needs of those who've defended our country," said Amber Capone, Co-Founder & CEO, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS). "At VETS, we've seen firsthand through research and legislative wins that psychedelic-assisted therapies can profoundly reduce suffering and restore hope within the veteran community. VALOR represents the kind of bold, united front required to drive policy change and expand access to treatments that could hold significant promise for those who've served."

Robin King, CEO, Navy SEAL Foundation said: "The Navy SEAL Foundation is proud to be a founding member of the VALOR coalition. Our community is hungry for more information, access, and options when it comes to alternative treatment modalities for the invisible wounds sustained in service to our nation. By uniting with VALOR's network of committed organizations, we can help ensure that evidence-based, innovative care is not only explored but made accessible to those who need it most. This is about saving lives, restoring hope, and delivering on our promise to those who have given so much."

Charles Iacono, President and CEO, Green Beret Foundation said, "The Green Beret Foundation is honored to stand alongside the Navy SEAL Foundation and our fellow VALOR coalition partners in this vital mission. The Special Forces community has long faced the devastating effects of invisible wounds, and the Green Beret Foundation knows firsthand the urgency of providing the warfighter community with access to the most effective, evidence-based treatments available. By joining forces through the VALOR Coalition, we can accelerate the delivery of innovative care, break down barriers to access through evidenced backed data driven strategies to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to those who have sacrificed in defense of our nation. We are stronger together, and the coalition offers a new path forward for the greater SOF community."

Brian Dempsey, Government Affairs Director, Wounded Warrior Project, said: "Veterans deserve access to the highest quality, cutting-edge, and evidence-based treatment. Comprehensive care for mental health should grow with science and not lag behind due to stigma. Wounded Warrior Project is honored to join VALOR in pushing for national policies that meet veterans where they are, and get them the support they need to thrive."

The launch of VALOR reflects VETS' evolution from a grantmaking nonprofit to a recognized national authority in veteran mental health policy. Since its founding in 2019, VETS has steadily expanded its scope of advocacy and secured over $118 million in funding towards the research of psychedelic-assisted therapies. In 2021, it helped pass Texas House Bill 1802, authorizing the state's first public funding for research into psilocybin for veterans' PTSD—an initiative now yielding its first patient doses and underpinning Baylor College of Medicine's landmark psilocybin trial. In 2023, VETS' educational campaign catalyzed the introduction of the Douglas "Mike" Day Psychedelic Therapy to Save Lives Act as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA); that provision—championed alongside Rep. Dan Crenshaw—became law, securing the first-ever federal grant program for psychedelic treatment research for active-duty service members. In 2024, VETS joined forces with the Coalition for Psychedelic Safety and Education to support California Senate Bill 1012, which establishes regulated access to facilitated psychedelic therapies and funds a pioneering public–private safer‑use education campaign.

In 2025, VETS also briefed the Georgia lieutenant governor's office and testified before the state Senate Veterans, Mental Health, and Housing Study Committee, helping secure a formal recommendation for state funding of MDMA‑ and psilocybin‑assisted therapy research for veterans at Emory University's Emory Healthcare Veterans Program. Most recently, VETS played a central role in advancing the Texas Ibogaine Initiative—now the largest public investment in psychedelic research in U.S. history—securing over $100 million for clinical trials of ibogaine therapy for PTSD, TBI, and addiction.

VALOR offers membership opportunities for nonprofit veteran organizations, research institutions, and allied advocates. Members will collaborate on shared goals—from expanding access to psychedelic-assisted therapies to eliminating research barriers and shaping state and federal policy.

Membership benefits include:

Advocacy coordination and strategic policy support

Direct participation in state and federal legislative initiatives

Access to emerging research, funding opportunities, and scientific advisory support

Public recognition as a national leader in veteran healthcare reform

Organizations and individuals interested in joining VALOR can visit www.supportvalor.org or contact [email protected].

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war. For more information about VETS' advocacy and research efforts, visit www.vetsolutions.org.

About The Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community. Charity Navigator has awarded the NSF a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. It ranks in the top 0.1% of charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use. The NSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (Tax ID: 31-1728910). It is an independent, non-federal entity unaffiliated with the Department of Defense. Learn more at www.navysealfoundation.org.

About The Green Beret Foundation

The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) provides emergency and ongoing support to all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families. Since its inception in 2009, GBF has assisted over 26,000 Special Forces families and invested 84%, or 84 cents of every dollar, into its programs and services, totaling over $28 million that has directly supported the Regiment and its families. As a committed nonprofit organization, GBF has earned the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a testament to its dedication and efficacy in supporting Green Berets and their families. GBF is the sole special operations nonprofit accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparing, filing, and appealing disability claims. Please visit the Green Beret Foundation's website for more information at www.greenberetfoundation.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is our nation's leading veteran services organization focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Its programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

