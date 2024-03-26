Veteran Advocate Eric Gang Tapped to Speak at New Jersey Reentry Corporation Annual Conference

"Veterans with PTSD are 60 percent more likely to be involved in the criminal justice system than veterans without PTSD. This is largely because many veterans cannot access the resources necessary to treat their mental health and addiction issues," explains Gang. Post this

"Veterans with PTSD are 60 percent more likely to be involved in the criminal justice system than veterans without PTSD. This is largely because many veterans cannot access the resources necessary to treat their mental health and addiction issues," explains Gang.

The NJRC is a non-profit agency with a social mission to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. The organization is home to the Veterans Justice Outreach Initiative, which aims to provide critically needed services to veterans being released from addiction treatment centers, state prisons, or county jails.

This year's Reentry Conference theme is "Mental Health Is Everybody's" New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin will deliver the keynote address.

The "Veterans on Mental Health" panel will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at St. Peter's University Mac Mahon Student Center. Tickets to the conference are still available on Eventbrite.

About Eric Gang: Eric Gang is an award-winning lawyer with a national law practice focused on appeals on behalf of U.S. veterans wrongly denied medical and disability benefits. He has litigated some 1,000 appeals and recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. His book, "Betrayal of Valor: An Exposé of a Horribly Flawed Veteran's Administration," was published by Sutton Hart Press in the fall of 2022.

About Gang & Associates, LLC

Founded by attorney Eric Gang, Gang & Associates, LLC is an accomplished team of legal advocates fiercely and exclusively dedicated to representing U.S. military veterans nationwide and abroad. The firm has helped thousands of veterans and their dependents win challenging cases in VA Regional Offices, the Board of Veterans' Appeals, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

