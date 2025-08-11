Veteran Attorney Todd Woods Joins OGC as Partner Based in Nashville

"As a virtual firm that emphasizes results, I'm looking forward to doing what I love most – taking complex issues and quickly providing clear, cost-effective answers that help clients meet their goals." Post this

"OGC is a different kind of law firm, and I'm excited to be a part of it," said Woods. "As a virtual firm that emphasizes results, I'm looking forward to doing what I love most – taking complex issues and quickly providing clear, cost-effective answers that help clients meet their goals."

Woods has extensive board and C-suite leadership experience across public, private, and non-profit organizations. His practice includes manufacturing, technology, retail, entertainment, media, intellectual property, and start-ups. He regularly advises clients on a range of complex issues such as corporate governance; regulatory compliance and training; dispute resolution, internal investigations, litigation strategy and cost management; complex business transactions; crisis prevention and management; and legal department development.

"Todd and his significant in-house experience are a perfect fit for OGC, where our mission is to deliver exceptional corporate legal services tailored to each client's needs," said Managing Partner Greg Williamson. "We are delighted to welcome him to the team. And with Todd's presence in Nashville, we continue to expand our footprint across the Southern United States."

Woods earned his J.D. from Mississippi College School of Law and his MBA and bachelor's degrees from University of Mississippi.

About OGC

OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an alternative legal service provider. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, our OGCs deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client's headcount or sacrificing quality. With a deep bench of talent, OGC serves companies of all sizes either as a fractional general counsel or as a seamless extension to an existing legal department. OGC's approach is simple: We offer practical legal advice with less over-lawyering. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

