Veteran Business Appraiser Releases Definitive Guide to Valuation Risk in SBA 7(a) Acquisition Lending

The independent business appraisal is not a compliance formality — it is the one moment in a transaction where an independent professional is tasked with telling the lender what the business is actually worth, regardless of what the deal requires. In The 7 Deadly Sins of Business Valuation: The Intersection of Valuation & Credit in SBA 7(a) Lending, veteran appraiser Robert M. Clinger III draws on 25 years of experience to identify the seven ways that discipline most commonly breaks down in SBA acquisition lending — and what disciplined lenders can do about it.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert M. Clinger III, Managing Director of Highland Global Business Valuations and one of the country's most experienced business appraisers, today announced the release of The 7 Deadly Sins of Business Valuation: The Intersection of Valuation & Credit in SBA 7(a) Lending.

Drawing on more than 25 years of experience and over 10,000 completed business valuations, Mr. Clinger identifies seven patterns of valuation failure that appear repeatedly in SBA 7(a) acquisition lending — distorting transaction economics, inflating purchase price support, and creating risk that neither lenders nor borrowers fully recognize until after the closing.

"I have sat across the table from lenders, buyers, and borrowers who all wanted the same thing: for the deal to work. That desire is entirely understandable. It is also the single greatest threat to sound valuation discipline. After twenty-five years, I have learned that the most dangerous transactions are not the ones that look obviously weak — they are the ones that look almost right, where the appraisal has been quietly shaped by the price rather than built from the evidence. That pattern is not random. It is predictable. And predictable problems have solutions." — Robert M. Clinger III, The 7 Deadly Sins of Business Valuation: The Intersection of Valuation & Credit in SBA 7(a) Lending

The book addresses the full range of valuation failures common in SBA acquisition lending: the misuse of cash flow metrics, false normalization of financials, confusion between purchase price and fair market value, EBITDA as a substitute for free cash flow, the independence problem in appraisal engagement, the conflation of borrower resilience with business value, and the abandonment of reasonability under transaction pressure. Each failure is examined not as an abstract technical problem but as a human one — driven by momentum, optimism, relationship pressure, and the desire to close.

Beyond the analytical framework, the book provides lenders with practical operational tools: a pre-appraisal file readiness checklist, borrower red flag screens, a value-gap response guide, case studies drawn from real transaction patterns, and a comprehensive FAQ for SBA lenders navigating the intersection of valuation and credit.

The book also addresses a distinction that is frequently misunderstood in SBA lending: while a lender operating under a government guarantee cannot finance above the appraised fair market value, a buyer's decision to pay above fair market value is not necessarily an error. Buyers frequently proceed on the basis of strategic information, relationships, or opportunity that no appraisal can capture. The book's framework is designed to protect the integrity of the lender's independent valuation discipline without second-guessing the judgment of informed buyers.

The 7 Deadly Sins of Business Valuation: The Intersection of Valuation & Credit in SBA 7(a) Lending is written for relationship managers, credit analysts, underwriters, credit officers, and valuation professionals working in the SBA 7(a) acquisition lending space. It is Mr. Clinger's third book on business valuation, following The Seven Deadly Sins of Business Valuation (2005) and The Seven Deadly Sins of Business Valuation: Closely Held & Family Controlled Companies (2006).

Availability

The 7 Deadly Sins of Business Valuation: The Intersection of Valuation & Credit in SBA 7(a) Lending is available now in hardback, paperback, and eBook editions.

Format ISBN

Hardback 978-1470539108

Paperback 978-1470539115

eBook 978-1470539092

Order on Amazon: https://a.co/d/00GmKJWe

About Robert M. Clinger III—Robert M. Clinger III is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), Certified Business Appraiser (CBA), and Certified Machinery and Equipment Appraiser (CMEA) with more than 25 years of experience and over 10,000 completed business valuations. As Managing Director of Highland Global Business Valuations, he serves SBA 7(a) lenders and privately owned businesses nationwide. He is widely regarded as one of the foremost authorities on SBA loan-related valuations and the application of fair market value in government-guaranteed lending. His thought leadership has appeared in The Financial Times and The Value Examiner, and he has delivered presentations and podcasts on valuation and corporate finance for national and academic audiences. He is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

About Highland Global—SBA Loan Valuations by Highland Global specializes in independent business valuations and appraisals that support SBA 7(a) lending and related credit decisions. We work with banks and lenders nationwide to provide credible, well documented valuations for closely held businesses, along with machinery and equipment appraisals when needed. With more than 20 years of experience and a strong reputation for disciplined analysis, clear communication, and thought leadership in the SBA lending space, Highland Global helps lenders address valuation requirements, strengthen underwriting support, and navigate complex deal issues with greater confidence. Highland Global's work is grounded in sound judgment, integrity, and the professionalism that enduring relationships require. For more information about Highland Global, visit www.HighlandGlobal.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Vogel, Valued Veteran Productions, LLC, 1 843-457-2546, [email protected], www.HighlandGlobal.com

SOURCE Highland Global