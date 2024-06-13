Veteran Content Creator Ralph Clermont Launches GEOCHIC, the first NFT Platform that Funds Outstanding Creative Projects that Celebrate Global Style, Beauty and Culture

If you invest in the GEOCHIC platform, you're helping creators fulfill their dreams. We're creating an environment that rewards creativity and vision; projects with practical, real-world applications, not scam projects fueled by speculation or social media hype. Post this

"Through the GEOCHIC platform, we are calling for creators and like-minded investors to connect and collaborate on projects they're passionate about in unique and exciting ways," said Clermont. "I see this enterprise as a merger of crypto and pop culture. There's an insatiable global demand for authentic, culturally diverse content, yet even the most outstanding creators have to use their own money or rely on friends and family since the vast majority don't have the backing of known industry players, connections, or celebrities attached to their projects." GEOCHIC is a democratic NFT platform for creators who lack the resources and relationships to secure adequate funding but have great stories to tell in uniquely personal ways; a home for passionate storytellers all over the world who believe that vision, style and creativity transcend race, gender or ethnicity."

GEOCHIC functions as the lead investor for creative projects approved by our community. When the community votes to fund a proposed project, GEOCHIC automatically assumes the role of lead investor by funding 10% to 50% of the requested amount through our decentralized fund. The initial cap will be $250,000 per project. The initial investment from GEOCHIC jumpstarts the funding process and the community can then invest the remaining capital to fund the project via fractional NFTs. Fans, creators, and followers can invest directly in projects that resonate with them, aesthetically, emotionally, intellectually or culturally.

Filmmakers, documentarians, publishers, artists, etc. can now get their projects funded by a like-minded, supportive investor community; a disruptive model that breaks the monopoly of big media conglomerates and makes room for smaller content creators.

GEOCHIC has also created an exciting new Travel Series. The Cape Town, South Africa, pilot episode can be viewed on http://www.geochicglobal.com or https://tubitv.com/series/4891/geochic.

Experience the thrill of globe-hopping in this chic travel series that celebrates global style, beauty and culture. Fractional NFTs allow fans to become co-owners, co-hosts, or executive producers of our episodes or hang out with our crew in Naples, Beirut, Nairobi, Medellin, Rio de Janeiro, Hanoi, Mykonos, London, Mumbai, Brooklyn, Bangkok or Rome.

Clermont reimagines the travel documentary in a fresh, sleek, format that brings together all the unifying elements of global culture – fashion, music, food, art, design, etc. Dazzling cinematography, music from local musicians and local models wearing traditional clothing imbue GEOCHIC with a style, authenticity, and sex appeal that attracts a much trendier audience than typical travel shows. GEOCHIC is seeking investors to fund Season 1.

"If you invest in the GEOCHIC platform, you're helping creators fulfill their dreams. We're creating an environment that rewards creativity and vision; projects with practical, real-world applications, not scam projects fueled by speculation or social media hype. You also become part of the GEOCHIC investor community with a stake in numerous, innovative, trendsetting projects developing simultaneously," said Clermont. "When projects do well, you do well."

About GEOCHIC

GEOCHIC is a practical, credible blockchain solution for funding creative projects that celebrate global style, beauty and culture. It's a democratic platform for indie filmmakers, publishers, documentarians, artists and photographers who lack the resources and relationships to secure adequate funding but have great stories to tell in uniquely personal ways. GEOCHIC is a home for passionate storytellers from all over the world who believe that vision, style and creativity transcend race, gender or ethnicity.

