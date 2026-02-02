Veteran Criminal Defense Attorney Sean Ford Joins Rossen Law Firm as Criminal Defense Attorney in Boca Raton

"Courtrooms feel like home to me. Whether it's jury selection, motion practice, cross-examining officers, or standing up at first appearance on a breaking, media-heavy case." Post this

"Sean is exactly the kind of lawyer you want standing next to you when the stakes are highest," said Adam Rossen, founder and CEO of Rossen Law Firm. "He's battle-tested in serious felony courts, calm under pressure, and meticulous in his preparation. Just as important, he's a true team player. He collaborates, he listens, and he helps build the kind of clean, credible narrative that wins over judges and juries. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Rossen Law Firm family as a criminal defense attorney."

Ford said returning to criminal defense in a team-centered environment was the driving force behind his decision to join the firm.

"I'm a trial lawyer, a strategist, and a teammate you can count on when it's loudest and most chaotic," Ford said. "Courtrooms feel like home to me. Whether it's jury selection, motion practice, cross-examining officers, or standing up at first appearance on a breaking, media-heavy case. Criminal defense is where the law still moves fast and where advocacy changes lives in real time, and Rossen Law Firm is exactly the kind of prepared, client-centered team I want to be part of."

Throughout his years in the public defender and conflict counsel offices, Ford handled the full spectrum of criminal cases—from misdemeanors and DUI to serious felonies and homicides. He is known for meticulous investigation, pressure-testing every detail of the state's case, and building clear, persuasive narratives that humanize clients rather than reducing them to a single incident or headline.

After leaving public service, Ford spent several years in civil litigation, including first-party property, debt defense, and bankruptcy. While successful, that experience ultimately reinforced his desire to return to criminal defense full-time.

"I learned a lot in civil practice, but criminal defense is where my skills and my purpose match up," Ford explained. "I missed the courtroom, the urgency, and the responsibility of standing between a person and the power of the state. At Rossen Law Firm, we staff cases with multiple lawyers, we prepare from day one, and we work shoulder-to-shoulder with case managers and staff. That kind of team structure is how you catch every angle and protect a client's future."

Inside the firm, Ford is already known for his collaborative, ego-free approach. He thrives on working in the office alongside other attorneys and case managers, and he embraces Rossen Law Firm's "RLF Standard" of preparation, communication, and client service.

Rossen noted that Ford's mindset fits perfectly with the firm's culture.

"Sean is the kind of lawyer who will take the lead when needed and happily hand off a closing or a cross if it's better for the client," Rossen said. "He cares about getting the result, not getting the spotlight. That's exactly the mentality we value here."

Ford earned his Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University School of Law, where he served as President of the International Moot Court Board and Vice President of the Trial Team, and received the Book Award in Trial Advocacy. He also holds a B.A. in History and Criminology from the University of South Florida.

