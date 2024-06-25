Veteran Customer Experience Leaders Launch the Experience Alliance™, an Exclusive Community for CX Executives

With Experience Alliance, members gain access to a trusted community of peers who can help problem-solve, provide support, and share ideas for a crucial leadership role that's often in uncharted territory. Post this

"I didn't know a thing about customer experience when I was asked to take on the job of CCO at Oracle," said Jeb Dasteel, co-founder of the Experience Alliance. "Over my 12 years in that role, I essentially had to invent what the role was, often through trial-and-error. The ongoing support of other senior executives across Oracle and many of the largest companies in the world who were our customers helped me define what it meant to lead experience. Access to that 'brain trust' was invaluable."

"The Experience Alliance was born out of Jeb's and my personal experiences," said Michael Hinshaw, co-founder of the Experience Alliance. "A huge part of my day-to-day work is helping customer experience leaders understand what it means to lead customer experience, including best practices and examples, and helping them connect with experience leaders in other organizations driven by a desire to connect with and gain insights from their peers."

Experience leaders who join Experience Alliance get:

A Community of Peers: Regular virtual meetings with a small group of senior CX leaders, with working groups and an executive facilitator, on key topics such as digital experience and customer success.

Annual One-day Summits: In-person events including hard to reach outside speakers on big picture topics such as economics, geopolitics, demographics, AI, technology, and data science.

Digital Community: Access to an engaged digital community of CX leaders who provide helpful advice, supported with expert moderation.

Education and Resources: Including ongoing benchmarking of organizational capabilities, programs, and competencies, and curated resources across all aspects of CX.

"The community is the perfect mix of engagement among peers and expert guidance from their organizations," said Brian O'Neill, an inaugural member of the Experience Alliance, Chief Client Officer at Numerate and former Chief Client Officer at $10B FIS. "Being part of Experience Alliance makes a real difference for me, my ability to lead effectively, and for my business. I'm getting tangible improvements to my strategy and tactical actions I can take immediately."

Designed and built based on feedback and suggestions from CCOs and CXOs across industries, go-to-market models, and company size, participants have included senior experience leaders from brands including AT&T, Ricoh, FIS, Juniper Networks, LeanData, Nationwide Insurance, and others.

To learn more about the Experience Alliance or to apply for membership, visit experiencealliance.org.

About the Experience Alliance

The Experience Alliance is an invitation-based private community for senior customer experience leaders, helping members connect with, learn from, and support each other, magnify their influence, and create the kinds of personal and professional connections that one member noted were like my "own personal board of directors." Learn more about the Experience Alliance or apply for membership at experiencealliance.org, or contact Jeb Dasteel at [email protected], or +1-858-956-5008.

About the Founders

Michael Hinshaw, founder and president of experience consultancy McorpCX, is a best-selling author on digital transformation and customer experience and co-author of Experience Rules! The Experience Operating System (XOS) and 8 Keys to Enable It. On over a dozen "Global CX Thought Leaders" lists, he's also a Teaching Fellow at UC Berkeley's Lester Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at The Haas School of Business.

Jeb Dasteel, president of Dasteel Consulting, board advisor to McorpCX, Steelhead Technologies, Fidere.AI, & CMSWire, Stage 2 Capital Limited Partner, and former Oracle Chief Customer Officer. A regular author for CMS Wire and publisher of primary research on customer experience capabilities and trends, he brings over twenty-five years of experience as a customer experience and customer success leader.

Experience Alliance™ is a trademark of Experience Alliance LLC.

Media Contact

Lannette Ingels, Experience Alliance, 1 415-526-2655, [email protected], https://experiencealliance.org/

SOURCE Experience Alliance