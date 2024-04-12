Veteran Disability Lawyers Offering Resources to Military Community at East Rutherford Job Fair

Job fair attendees can meet representatives from nearly 100 local employers and organizations offering job opportunities, services and information on healthcare, housing, education and more. Post this

Job fair attendees can meet representatives from nearly 100 local employers and organizations offering job opportunities, services and information on healthcare, housing, education and more. The event is hosted by Community Hope, a nonprofit that connects veterans and other individuals in New Jersey to community services.

The resource and job fair will be held on Friday, April 12, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, N.J. It is free and open to the public. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided.

About Gang & Associates, LLC

Founded by attorney Eric Gang, Gang & Associates, LLC is an accomplished team of legal advocates fiercely and exclusively dedicated to representing U.S. military veterans nationwide and abroad. The firm has helped thousands of veterans and their dependents win challenging cases in VA Regional Offices, the Board of Veterans' Appeals, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

Media Contact

Maggie Jessup, Elite Lawyer Managment, 3605210437, [email protected], www.elitelawyermanagement.com

SOURCE Gang and Associates, LLC