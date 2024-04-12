Veteran Disability Lawyers Offering Resources to Military Community at East Rutherford Job Fair

Veteran benefits attorneys Nebjosa Zlatanovic and Charlotte Sardiña of Gang & Associates will provide resources for veterans at the Community Hope resource and job fair on April 12 at American Dream. Zlatanovic and Sardiña will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with information on how veterans and their loved ones can access VA benefits.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran benefits attorneys Nebjosa Zlatanovic and Charlotte Sardiña of Gang & Associates will provide resources for veterans at the Community Hope resource and job fair on April 12 at American Dream. Zlatanovic and Sardiña will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with information on how veterans and their loved ones can access VA benefits.
Gang & Associates focuses on helping U.S. military veterans, including those with other-than-honorable discharges, pursue disability benefits after their initial claims have been denied. Gang is also the executive director of the Disabled Veterans Resource Center, a nonprofit veterans' advocacy group that provides high-quality resources to the disabled veteran community.
Job fair attendees can meet representatives from nearly 100 local employers and organizations offering job opportunities, services and information on healthcare, housing, education and more. The event is hosted by Community Hope, a nonprofit that connects veterans and other individuals in New Jersey to community services.
The resource and job fair will be held on Friday, April 12, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, N.J. It is free and open to the public. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided.
About Gang & Associates, LLC
Founded by attorney Eric Gang, Gang & Associates, LLC is an accomplished team of legal advocates fiercely and exclusively dedicated to representing U.S. military veterans nationwide and abroad. The firm has helped thousands of veterans and their dependents win challenging cases in VA Regional Offices, the Board of Veterans' Appeals, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
