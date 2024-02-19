Veteran Disability Lawyers to Host Town Hall Meetings on Veteran Benefits with the American Legion Department of Puerto Rico

Veteran benefits attorney Eric Gang and Intake Director Charlotte Sardiña of Gang & Associates will host two town hall meetings for Puerto Rican military veterans with the American Legion Department of Puerto Rico. Held on Feb. 26 and 27, the meetings are open to the public and will cover a variety of topics related to veterans' disability compensation benefits.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran benefits attorney Eric Gang and Intake Director Charlotte Sardiña of Gang & Associates will host two town hall meetings for Puerto Rican military veterans with the American Legion Department of Puerto Rico. Held on Feb. 26 and 27, the meetings are open to the public and will cover a variety of topics related to veterans' disability compensation benefits.
Gang and Sardiña will discuss:
- What to expect at a compensation & pension (C&P) examination.
- How to overcome an other-than-honorable (OTH) discharge.
- How the PACT Act may impact your benefits.
- What to do after the VA denies your claim.
- Essential keys to win a VA claim.
Two meetings will take place in San Juan and Boquerón:
Feb. 26, 2024 at 4 P.M.
1700 Ave. Jesús T. Piñero
San Juan, PR 00921
Feb. 27, 2024 at 12 P.M.
Post 154 – Boquerón
Car. 307Km. 705 Interior
Paseo Los Veteranos
Boquerón, PR 00622
Attendees should RSVP by calling 939-881-0815 or emailing [email protected].
About Eric Gang: Eric Gang is an award-winning lawyer with a national law practice focused on appeals on behalf of U.S. veterans wrongly denied medical and disability benefits. He has litigated more than 1,000 appeals and recovered over $100 million on behalf of disabled veterans. The first edition of his book, "Betrayal of Valor: An Exposé of a Horribly Flawed Veteran's Administration," was published by Sutton Hart Press in Fall 2022. The 2nd edition was printed in 2023. Learn more: ericgangesq.com and veteransdisabilityinfo.com.
