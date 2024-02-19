Veteran Disability Lawyers to Host Town Hall Meetings on Veteran Benefits with the American Legion Department of Puerto Rico

Gang and Sardiña will discuss: •What to expect at a compensation & pension (C&P) examination. •How to overcome an other-than-honorable (OTH) discharge. •How the PACT Act may impact your benefits. •What to do after the VA denies your claim. •Essential keys to win a VA claim. Post this

Two meetings will take place in San Juan and Boquerón:

Feb. 26, 2024 at 4 P.M.

1700 Ave. Jesús T. Piñero

San Juan, PR 00921

Feb. 27, 2024 at 12 P.M.

Post 154 – Boquerón

Car. 307Km. 705 Interior

Paseo Los Veteranos

Boquerón, PR 00622

Attendees should RSVP by calling 939-881-0815 or emailing [email protected].

About Eric Gang: Eric Gang is an award-winning lawyer with a national law practice focused on appeals on behalf of U.S. veterans wrongly denied medical and disability benefits. He has litigated more than 1,000 appeals and recovered over $100 million on behalf of disabled veterans. The first edition of his book, "Betrayal of Valor: An Exposé of a Horribly Flawed Veteran's Administration," was published by Sutton Hart Press in Fall 2022. The 2nd edition was printed in 2023. Learn more: ericgangesq.com and veteransdisabilityinfo.com.

