Veteran Engineer Will Nelle Joins Platinum Control as CTO to Lead Next Phase of VRU Innovation

"I am excited to join a field-focused and responsive organization that listens to customers, solves problems, and obsesses about service," said Will Nelle, Chief Technology Officer, Platinum Control. Post this

"Bringing Will onto the leadership team is a clear signal that Platinum Control is investing in the next chapter of VRU engineering," said Jack Samis, Co‑CEO, Platinum Control. "Our operators want a localized partner who they know by name, who understands their challenges, and Will's background in compression, innovation, and production optimization fits exactly where we are headed with VRU uptime and PULSE-driven service."

Nelle, who most recently served as VP of Technology and Innovation at Flowco Inc, brings more than 20 years of oil and gas experience focused on the design, application, and innovation of compression equipment used in upstream production. He holds multiple patents related to production technology and is the 2026 Program Chairman for the Southwestern Petroleum Short Course (SWPSC), where he helps shape the technical program for operators and engineers across the industry.

"I am excited to join a field-focused and responsive organization that listens to customers, solves problems, and obsesses about service," said Will Nelle, Chief Technology Officer, Platinum Control. "At Platinum, we are here to make VRUs perform better, stay online longer, and give operators data they can actually act on through PULSE. That starts with hearing what is not working in the field and bringing those insights straight back into how we design equipment, tune controls, and evolve the telemetry platform."

As CTO, Nelle will focus on three core areas:

Engineering and sizing VRUs around each pad's gas composition, flow swings, and site conditions instead of a one‑size‑fits‑all approach, improving uptime and gas capture.

Advancing PULSE analytics for fleet‑wide visibility, operational drift detection, and faster root‑cause analysis so operators can see and correct potential issues before they become downtime.

Partnering with operators to strengthen VRU standards, emissions programs, and preemptive service expectations across major US oil & gas basins.

"Will's appointment builds on the growth investments we've made in fleet upgrades, VRU service models, and basin expansion," said Melissa Esparza, Co‑CEO, Platinum Control. "As more operators look to re-assess their VRU fleets and standardize on a human-led, data-assisted service model, Platinum is stepping up with the team and technology to support our customers."

About Platinum Control

Platinum Control is a Midland, Texas-based oil and gas VRU equipment and services company, focused on engineered advantages for upstream operators. The company helps customers capture more gas, reduce operating disruptions, and improve site performance through carefully engineered VRUs, local field response, and the PULSE telemetry platform for real-time monitoring and predictive issue resolution. www.platinumcontrol.com

Media Contact

Diana Kaul, Platinum Control, 1 303-332-4252, [email protected], https://www.platinumcontrol.com/

SOURCE Platinum Control