Veteran Financial Advisor Gina Stormont Joins Cornerstone Planning Group to Enhance Client-Focused, Unbiased Wealth Planning

Cornerstone Planning Group Welcomes Financial Advisor Gina Stormont Cornerstone Planning Group has announced the addition of Gina Stormont, ChFC®, RICP®, CLTC, a seasoned financial advisor with over 22 years of experience. Known for her client-first, holistic approach, Gina joins the firm to provide more flexible, objective advice free from proprietary product constraints. Her transition to Cornerstone enhances her ability to offer tailored planning strategies, unbiased recommendations, and advanced financial tools—all supported by a collaborative, service-driven team. Clients can expect a smooth transition with continued high-quality service. For more information, contact Gina Stormont at 646-701-5271 or [email protected].
FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Planning Group is proud to welcome Gina Stormont, ChFC®, RICP®, CLTC, an experienced financial advisor with a 22-year track record of helping professionals, business owners, and retirees navigate complex financial decisions. Gina officially joined the firm earlier this year, marking an exciting new chapter built around her commitment to providing flexible, objective financial advice.
Known for her holistic approach, Gina specializes in guiding clients to build, protect, and distribute wealth based on their unique life goals. Her move to Cornerstone was driven by a desire to eliminate the limitations and potential conflicts found in more traditional advisory platforms. "Cornerstone allows me the freedom to truly act in my clients' best interests," said Stormont. "There are no proprietary products or hidden agendas—just open architecture, objective advice, and a team that puts people ahead of process."
By aligning with Cornerstone Planning Group, Gina now offers:
- Greater Flexibility: Access to a wider range of planning strategies and investment solutions tailored to individual needs.
- Unbiased Recommendations: No pressure to promote proprietary products—advice is driven solely by what serves the client best.
- Enhanced Support: A dedicated and collaborative team structure that ensures clients receive responsive, personalized service.
- Advanced Tools & Insights: Use of top-tier technology to deliver clear, actionable financial analysis.
Clients will experience a seamless transition, with no disruption to existing strategies and continued high standards of service and communication.
"This move is about deepening the value I provide to the families, individuals and businesses I serve," Gina added. "Cornerstone is a firm that shares my values—putting clients first, staying transparent, and helping people make informed financial decisions."
For media inquiries or to connect with Gina Stormont directly, please contact:
Gina Stormont
646-701-5271
Media Contact
Gina Stormont, Cornerstone Planning Group, 1 646-701-5271, [email protected], joincpg.com
SOURCE Cornerstone Planning Group
