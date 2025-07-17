Veteran Financial Advisor Gina Stormont Joins Cornerstone Planning Group to Enhance Client-Focused, Unbiased Wealth Planning

Cornerstone Planning Group Welcomes Financial Advisor Gina Stormont Cornerstone Planning Group has announced the addition of Gina Stormont, ChFC®, RICP®, CLTC, a seasoned financial advisor with over 22 years of experience. Known for her client-first, holistic approach, Gina joins the firm to provide more flexible, objective advice free from proprietary product constraints. Her transition to Cornerstone enhances her ability to offer tailored planning strategies, unbiased recommendations, and advanced financial tools—all supported by a collaborative, service-driven team. Clients can expect a smooth transition with continued high-quality service. For more information, contact Gina Stormont at 646-701-5271 or [email protected].

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Planning Group is proud to welcome Gina Stormont, ChFC®, RICP®, CLTC, an experienced financial advisor with a 22-year track record of helping professionals, business owners, and retirees navigate complex financial decisions. Gina officially joined the firm earlier this year, marking an exciting new chapter built around her commitment to providing flexible, objective financial advice.