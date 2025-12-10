Veteran-Founded Thorsen Enterprise Achieves Full Federal Readiness in Just 60 Days

In only 60 days, Marine veteran Tanner D. Thorsen launched four connected entities: Thorsen Logistics Group, Thorsen Systems Group, Thorsen Advisory Group, and Beds For Kids. Together they form a fully certified, insured, and federal-ready logistics ecosystem built on precision, compliance, and purpose.
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, December 2025 — In an extraordinary 60-day sprint, Marine veteran Tanner D. Thorsen transformed a single idea into a four-division enterprise built on precision, compliance, and purpose. From freight brokerage to technology, advisory, and philanthropy, the Thorsen organization now stands fully certified, insured, and system-integrated, ready to execute federal freight and logistics contracts across the United States.
Thorsen Logistics Group (TLG) is the flagship, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) freight brokerage that combines commercial efficiency with defense-grade compliance. Within just eight weeks, TLG completed SAM, DSBS, PIEE, and DLA DIBBS integration, finalized insurance and factoring, and built a 600-page compliance and training system covering every operational procedure.
"We approached logistics the same way the military approaches readiness," said Thorsen. "Systems first, people second, execution third. That is how you move faster and stay accountable."
With two senior operations leads, more than 20 independent Logistics Operations Agents, and a complete federal tech stack, TLG projects between $500,000 and $1,000,000 in monthly freight volume within its first 60 days of federal activity.
Behind the freight operation sits Thorsen Systems Group (TSG), the technology arm developing OS25, a proprietary logistics operating system that integrates TMS, CRM, and compliance automation.
"OS25 was born out of necessity," Thorsen explained. "There was not a single system built for how small federal brokerages actually work, so we built our own. It tracks every task, every document, and every agent's performance automatically."
The company plans to transition OS25 into a SaaS offering by mid-2026, giving other SDVOSBs and government primes access to its compliance-driven framework.
Thorsen Advisory Group (TAG) extends the enterprise into consulting and brand architecture for early-stage founders, while Beds For Kids (BFK), its nonprofit arm with 501(c)(3) status pending, focuses on providing beds, furniture, and essential household goods to families in need.
"Every business we build has to lift others," said Thorsen. "TAG teaches, TLG moves, TSG innovates, and BFK gives. Together they prove that profit and purpose can share the same mission plan."
What began in October 2025 has quickly become a federal-ready, tech-enabled, multi-entity enterprise with national potential. The Thorsen ecosystem represents the new era of veteran-founded business: lean, compliant, data-driven, and deeply personal.
Media Contact
Tanner D. Thorsen, Thorsen Logistics Group LLC, 1 4439606462, [email protected], https://www.thorsenlogistics.com/
SOURCE Thorsen Logistics Group LLC
Share this article