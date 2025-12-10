Veteran-Founded Thorsen Enterprise Achieves Full Federal Readiness in Just 60 Days

"We built a defense-ready freight company the same way the military builds mission readiness: systems first, people second, execution third." — Tanner D. Thorsen, Founder and President, Thorsen Logistics Group LLC Post this

"We approached logistics the same way the military approaches readiness," said Thorsen. "Systems first, people second, execution third. That is how you move faster and stay accountable."

With two senior operations leads, more than 20 independent Logistics Operations Agents, and a complete federal tech stack, TLG projects between $500,000 and $1,000,000 in monthly freight volume within its first 60 days of federal activity.

Behind the freight operation sits Thorsen Systems Group (TSG), the technology arm developing OS25, a proprietary logistics operating system that integrates TMS, CRM, and compliance automation.

"OS25 was born out of necessity," Thorsen explained. "There was not a single system built for how small federal brokerages actually work, so we built our own. It tracks every task, every document, and every agent's performance automatically."

The company plans to transition OS25 into a SaaS offering by mid-2026, giving other SDVOSBs and government primes access to its compliance-driven framework.

Thorsen Advisory Group (TAG) extends the enterprise into consulting and brand architecture for early-stage founders, while Beds For Kids (BFK), its nonprofit arm with 501(c)(3) status pending, focuses on providing beds, furniture, and essential household goods to families in need.

"Every business we build has to lift others," said Thorsen. "TAG teaches, TLG moves, TSG innovates, and BFK gives. Together they prove that profit and purpose can share the same mission plan."

What began in October 2025 has quickly become a federal-ready, tech-enabled, multi-entity enterprise with national potential. The Thorsen ecosystem represents the new era of veteran-founded business: lean, compliant, data-driven, and deeply personal.

Media Contact

Tanner D. Thorsen, Thorsen Logistics Group LLC, 1 4439606462, [email protected], https://www.thorsenlogistics.com/

SOURCE Thorsen Logistics Group LLC