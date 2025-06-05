Veteran Hit Country Singer-Songwriter Bill Nash's New Oh, Hank EP Tributes The Musical Style Of Hank Williams Sr.

Veteran hit country singer-songwriter Bill Nash and son Jimmy Nash will release their new EP Oh Hank honoring the musical legacy and artistic style of Hank Williams Sr. this Friday, June 06 by Cloverdale Music.
HOUSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran hit country singer-songwriter Bill Nash and son Jimmy Nash will release their new EP Oh Hank [pre-save/stream] honoring the musical legacy and artistic style of Hank Williams Sr. this Friday, June 06 by Cloverdale Music. Today, the new music video for the EP's swanky lead single "Locked In Your Lovin' Arms" [listen/stream/buy] was exclusively premiered by AmericanaHighways.org. The video was produced and directed by Tommy Mouser and Jimmy Nash and filmed on location at landmark music venue Mo's Place in Katy, Texas, just outside of Houston.
"I told my son, Jimmy, I wanted to do a Hank tribute, and he had already written this song for me to feature my yodel, just like I do on Hank songs," Bill said. "It was a perfect fit!"
Bill's son Jimmy also has songwriting and production credits on the EP, working alongside renowned Nashville music producer Kenny Royster (Luke Combs, Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan) who recorded the EP at his Direct Image Recording Studio near Nashville's Broadway corridor.
"Hank Williams songs were the first songs I sang as a young, aspiring singer-songwriter," Nash recalled. "Little did I know that those Hank songs would be the start of my Country career, that led me to Houston, and then Nashville, and on to 5 major labels, and a lifetime in music. This EP of songs tributing Hank's timeless style was a labor of love."
Oh Hank Track List & Songwriters:
- "I Can't Help It" (Hank Williams)
- "Oh, Hank" (Bill Nash, Kim Nash, Jimmy Nash, Don Goodman)
- "I Saw The Light" (Hank Williams)
- "Locked In Your Lovin' Arms" (Jimmy Nash)
- "Loads About Ya" (Jimmy Nash)
About Bill Nash:
Bill Nash is a country singer-songwriter whose career spans seven decades, and five major record labels. Along with his wife and songwriting partner, Kim Nash, they have written hit songs for Reba McEntire, Diamond Rio, Eddy Arnold among others. As a solo artist, Bill Nash was the first artist to record the Kris Kristofferson classic song, "For The Good Times," in 1967. Nash's song, "You Can't Say Love Enough," was recorded by Dolly Parton, Wayne Newton, Larry Gatlin and 16 other stars for the Juvenile Diabetes Association in 2009.
Bill and Kim currently reside in Houston, Texas, and love to travel and spend every minute possible with their grandkids. They also founded Champions Kids Camp, a camp for survivors of traumatic events, in honor of their oldest son's healing of leukemia.
For more information on Bill Nash, visit bknash.com.
Media Contact
Jason W Ashcraft, JWA Media, 1 6159911125, [email protected], https://jwamedia.com/out-bill-nash-oh-hank-ep-hank-williams-sr/
SOURCE Bill Nash
