Veteran In-House, Corporate Lawyer Rudy Rodriguez Joins GC Solutions

GC Solutions has expanded its team with the addition of veteran in-house attorney Rudy Rodriguez, a former chief legal officer and corporate secretary with decades of executive leadership experience advising public companies, private equity-backed businesses and nationally recognized brands. Rodriguez strengthens the firm's ability to provide experienced fractional general counsel services, helping businesses navigate corporate governance, compliance, employment, litigation and strategic transactions without the cost of a full-time in-house legal department.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GC Solutions, a provider of fractional in-house counsel services to startups, growth-stage companies and established businesses, is expanding its team with the addition of veteran corporate attorney Rudy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez brings more than a decade of high-level experience as a chief legal officer, corporate secretary, and C-suite executive for a variety of businesses, including public companies, private-equity backed businesses, and nationally recognized brands. Throughout his career, he has advised boards of directors, CEOs, executive leadership teams and special committees on corporate governance, compliance, enterprise risk, litigation, employment matters and legal operations.

"Rudy brings the kind of sophisticated legal judgment that companies need as they grow and face increasingly complex challenges," said GC Solutions founder Janet Bawcom. "He has sat where our clients sit, helping executives and boards make critical business decisions. That experience adds tremendous depth to our team and strengthens the value we provide to our clients."

Prior to joining GC Solutions, Rodriguez served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. He previously served as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer of CEC Entertainment, LLC, and as General Counsel for American Eagle Airlines.

Why is Demand for Fractional General Counsel Services Growing?

Demand for fractional executive roles is growing as businesses of all sizes balance increasing regulatory requirements, cost pressures and strategic growth initiatives. The GC Solutions fractional model gives businesses access to experienced in-house legal leadership without the expense of hiring a full-time general counsel. The firm also partners with companies on special projects and works alongside existing legal departments to provide additional capacity and specialized expertise.

"GC Solutions is providing an important service to the many businesses that want experienced legal counsel without adding a permanent executive position," Rodriguez said. "I'm excited to bring my experience to companies that need practical, business-focused legal advice as they navigate challenges, pursue opportunities and continue to grow."

About GC Solutions

GC Solutions provides fractional and outside general counsel services to startups, growth-stage companies and established businesses and works with existing legal departments to improve structure and operations. By focusing on business outcomes rather than billable hours, the firm delivers senior-level legal leadership on a flexible basis, helping companies manage risk, scale strategically and build effective legal operations. Visit www.gcsolutions.law.

Media Contact

Robert Tharp, GC Solutions, 1 2144584007, [email protected], www.gcsolutions.law

SOURCE GC Solutions