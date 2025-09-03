Veteran Industry Leader Joins New Division of Market Synergy Group

"Jason brings unmatched energy, insight and leadership to this new chapter of our network's distribution strategy. His proven track record and passion for innovation make him the ideal leader to help bring our vision for MSG Financial Distributors to life." — Lance Sparks Post this

"Jason brings unmatched energy, insight and leadership to this new chapter of our network's distribution strategy," said Lance Sparks, founder of Market Synergy Group. "His proven track record and passion for innovation make him the ideal leader to help bring our vision for MSG Financial Distributors to life."

Prior to joining Market Synergy Group, Jason served in executive leadership roles at Highland Capital Brokerage where he served as EVP and head of cross-channel distribution. He has also served as chief distribution officer of annuities, CEO of Branch Development Partners, and president and CEO of Kestler Financial Group, where he built one of the nation's most recognized IMOs.

Jason's creative approach to business and marketing has been featured in publications like Inc., Direct Marketing, Fortune Small Business and Senior Market Sales. In 2019, he earned alumni status from Harvard Business School, where he completed the globally recognized Advanced Management Program alongside 72 senior-level executives representing 40 countries, over an intensive four-month, six-day-a-week in-person program.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Jason is a founding partner of both Annexus Group and Market Synergy Group. He has also served on numerous boards, including two separate terms on the Board of Directors for NAFA (National Association for Fixed Annuities), and is the founding co-chairman of IMAC (Insurance Marketers Advisory Council).

Jason lives in Leesburg, Va., with his wife, Emily, daughter, Grace, and son, Tripton.

