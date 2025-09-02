Veteran ISP NMSurf Challenges $29M BEAD Broadband Overbuild in Santa Fe

NMSurf is a veteran-owned ISP headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more than 28 years, the company has delivered affordable, reliable broadband across the state, with a mission to connect rural, tribal, and underserved communities. Post this

"This is a textbook example of wasteful federal spending," said Albert Catanach, Founder and CEO of NMSurf. "Taxpayer dollars are duplicating service while unserved communities across New Mexico are still waiting for broadband."

NMSurf is urging the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and New Mexico's Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) to act quickly to prevent overbuilding and ensure fair treatment of veteran-owned providers. The company calls on policymakers to:

Use FCC Broadband Data Collection (BDC) maps to define unserved areas.

Halt overbuilding where qualifying service already exists.

Guarantee veteran-owned small providers a fair chance to compete.

"This isn't about competition — it's about fairness and responsible use of federal funds," added Catanach. "Every dollar wasted on duplication is a dollar not spent on families in truly unserved communities."

The Santa Fe case reflects a nationwide risk: BEAD funds may be misallocated to areas already served, diverting resources from the mission to close the digital divide. NMSurf urges decision-makers to prioritize unserved households and ensure every federal dollar strengthens America's broadband future.

