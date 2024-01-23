Veteran Leaders Willie Gutierrez and Amy Fuller Promoted to Co-Presidents at Premier Workspaces

"Willie and Amy have been involved in shaping the success of Premier Workspaces over the past 15 years." - Jeffrey Reinstein Post this

Amy Fuller, as the SVP for Sales & Marketing, has been instrumental in driving revenue growth, building strong client relationships, and establishing Premier Workspaces as a leading force in the industry. Amy began her career with Premier Workspaces in 2009 as a General Manager of two of our Orange County locations. After bringing significant improvements in occupancy, revenues, and profitability to both centers, Amy was promoted to Regional Manager in 2011 overseeing all properties in Orange County. In 2013, Amy added the San Diego region to her portfolio. Both regions saw exceptional increases in sales, revenue, and profitability under her leadership. In 2016, Amy advanced to the position of Vice President of Sales. Subsequently, in 2017, she was promoted to the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing, assuming responsibility for managing the sales, revenue, and profitability across the entire company. Amy's career progression continued, and by March 2018, she achieved the title of Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Amidst the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, Amy was instrumental in navigating the sales and marketing teams through uncertain times. Post-COVID, she not only successfully revitalized revenues, but also played a key role in expanding the company's presence into new markets over the past few years.

The elevation of Willie and Amy to Co-Presidents is a testament to their unwavering dedication, leadership prowess, and significant contributions to the success of Premier Workspaces. Their extensive experience and deep understanding of the company's values make them ideal candidates to steer Premier Workspaces toward new horizons.

"Willie and Amy have been involved in shaping the success of Premier Workspaces over the past 15 years. Their promotions to Co-Presidents reflect not only their individual accomplishments but also the collaborative spirit that defines our company culture," said Jeffrey Reinstein, CEO of Premier Workspaces. "Their leadership will undoubtedly propel Premier Workspaces to new heights, and I am excited about the future under their guidance."

As Co-Presidents, Willie and Amy will collaborate closely to lead strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and foster a culture of excellence within the company. In their new role as Co-Presidents, Amy and Willie will be collectively responsible for running all day-to-day operations of Premier Workspaces. Their promotion marks a seamless transition in the company's leadership, ensuring continuity and a shared vision for the future.

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) stands as a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across states including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 141 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.5 million square feet.

