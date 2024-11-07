Veteran-Led JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Brings Service and Community Commitment to Naples with New Grand Opening

"Our primary mission is to reduce veteran unemployment to below one percent, and through JDog, we can not only provide essential services to our community but also extend valuable opportunities to Veterans. We look forward to serving Lee and Charlotte counties as we expand." Post this

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at the Compass Hotel by Margaritaville, located at 4805 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34103. Hosted by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature refreshments and light appetizers following the ceremony, offering an opportunity for attendees to learn about JDog's commitment to the community and the local economy.

"JDog's focus on supporting the Veteran community is what drew me to the brand," said Shakuro. "Our primary mission is to reduce veteran unemployment to below one percent, and through JDog, we can not only provide essential services to our community but also extend valuable opportunities to Veterans. We look forward to serving Lee and Charlotte counties as we expand."

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with locations across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com

