Veteran-Led JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Brings Service and Community Commitment to Naples with New Grand Opening

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Be Held with Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce
NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, a Veteran and military family owned and operated junk removal franchise, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Naples, Florida. Committed to the core values of Respect, Integrity, and Trust, JDog provides comprehensive junk removal and hauling services to the Naples, Marco Island, and Bonita Springs communities, supporting a mission to empower Veterans and reduce veteran unemployment nationwide.
Stanislav" Stas" Shakuro brings a rich background in public service, including experience in fire rescue, EMS, law enforcement, and security, all of which contribute to his dedication to serving the community with the same values that define JDog. His connection to the military is also deeply personal; his brother, Jack Shakuro, served with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at the Compass Hotel by Margaritaville, located at 4805 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34103. Hosted by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature refreshments and light appetizers following the ceremony, offering an opportunity for attendees to learn about JDog's commitment to the community and the local economy.
"JDog's focus on supporting the Veteran community is what drew me to the brand," said Shakuro. "Our primary mission is to reduce veteran unemployment to below one percent, and through JDog, we can not only provide essential services to our community but also extend valuable opportunities to Veterans. We look forward to serving Lee and Charlotte counties as we expand."
ABOUT JDOG BRANDS
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with locations across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com
