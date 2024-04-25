Veteran Marketing Leader, Heather K. Margolis, Embarks on New Entrepreneurial Venture

"I'm thrilled to support the business into this new chapter of growth and innovation. I could not be more excited to partner with 360insights from this vantage point and be able to continue to work side-by-side with these amazing teams, now as a partner." Post this

"These changes are in strategic alignment with our vision to redefine the architecture of business collaboration, as we are poised to unveil '360insights | Ecosystems'. This initiative is not merely an expansion; it's a transformation towards constructing a robust framework centered on symbiotic partner ecosystems. Through this endeavor, we aim to create a dynamic community of solution providers, where mutual growth is at the forefront. Our partners will not only gain the opportunity to connect with our clients but will also play a critical role in broadening the reach of our platform to new markets. This is the embodiment of our commitment to not just anticipate the future of business interconnectivity, but to actively create it," affirmed Jason Atkins, CEO of 360insights.

He continues, "as an entrepreneur in this space for over 15 years and having been a member of our team who understands our strategy, Margolis is poised to step into our ecosystem on day one."

Margolis expressed her enthusiasm for 360insights | Ecosystems and the Channel Marketing team at 360insights, "I'm thrilled to support the business into this new chapter of growth and innovation. I could not be more excited to partner with 360insights from this vantage point and be able to continue to work side-by-side with these amazing teams, now as a partner."

About 360insights:

360insights is a partner engagement and business optimization company, enabling brands to better influence, manage, and engage with their complex channel ecosystems. The company offers a suite of channel solutions including a SaaS-based platform that empowers brands to fully orchestrate their complex partner networks and optimize their promotional spend on MDF/Co-op, rebates, promotional allowances, SPIFFs, and rewards. Combining incentive management and ecosystem orchestration with a powerful data analytics engine, 360insights serves more than 300 of the most recognizable brands around the world, across multiple industries, helping them grow their indirect business. Learn more at 360insights.com

