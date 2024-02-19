Veteran Mortgage Professional Jason M. Ruedy Launches Emerge Merchant Services, Pioneering in the Merchant Processing Industry

Jason M. Ruedy, a distinguished figure with over three decades of experience in the mortgage sector is excited to announce the launch of his newest business endeavor. Through this new venture, Ruedy builds on his legacy of innovation and exceptional customer service in the financial services industry, while also taking a significant step ahead in merchant processing.

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ruedy, entered the merchant services market because he is aware of the challenges the mortgage industry is currently facing, especially with regard to the historically high interest rates.

"Emerge Merchant Services was born out of a vision to provide merchant processing solutions that are efficient for all types of businesses, along with modern support that helps them thrive in a constantly evolving financial reality." stated Jason M. Ruedy.