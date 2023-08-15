Veteran owned and operated Connext earns spot on INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for second year in a row

Our growth is directly correlated to the growth of our clients. We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by INC 5000 and to help our clients toward similar honors. Tweet this

Connext grew nearly 85% in the year 2022 through both organic growth and new client acquisition. With a 100% client retention rate, Connext continues to help clients build dedicated offshore teams and serve as their long term growth partner. Connext also secured several new clients, helping them with functions such as customer support, accounting, back office needs, real estate, healthcare support, IT and development and more.

With full time support roles starting at $1,800 per month and average fill time of 21 days, Connext finds it is able to help clients rapidly solve staffing challenges, reduce overhead costs, and create the foundation they need to grow.

"Our growth is directly correlated to the growth of our clients. We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by INC 5000 and to help our clients toward similar honors. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team as we continue to evolve and innovate in the outsourcing industry," said Tim Mobley, President of Connext. "Our commitment has always been to enable client growth by hiring the top employees, providing industry leading management support, and creating a work environment where people thrive."

With its spot on the INC 5000 list, Connext joins an elite group of companies that have demonstrated an ability to adapt, thrive, and excel in a rapidly changing business landscape. Connext is ranked as one of the top outsourcing firms in the Philippines and has recently expanded its offering to Latin America to provide more comprehensive services to its long term clients. Connext is also developing artificial intelligence support capabilities to help clients looking towards digital transformation.

For more information about Connext and how it enables client growth with offshore teams, please visit www.connext.solutions.

For access to the full list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About Connext:

Connext is ushering in a new way for companies to outsource. The company helps growing businesses build custom, dedicated teams in the Philippines and Latin America. This is the second year Connext will be honored on the INC 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies.

Media Contact

Taylor Goucher, Connext, 1 8086756310, [email protected], www.connext.solutions

LinkedIn

SOURCE Connext