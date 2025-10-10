Veteran-Owned Bourbon Company Expands into Army & Air Force Exchange Stores

"We are honored to have the opportunity to expand where the Founders Blend is available," said Rick Franco, co-founder of Four Branches Bourbon. "We started this company with the mission to honor those who serve and have sacrificed. Our motto is "Serve Honorably. Drink Honorably." Post this

"We are honored to have the opportunity to expand the locations where the Founders Blend is available," said Rick Franco, co-founder of Four Branches Bourbon. "We started this company with the mission to honor those who serve and have sacrificed. We are also passionate about drinking responsibly, which is represented in our motto "Serve Honorably. Drink Honorably" and want our brothers and sisters in arms to do so as well while we all "Sip to Remember" life's greatest memories and celebrations."

The Founders Blend will arrive in most U.S. AAFES stores this month and will roll out overseas from November through January. Four Branches will be setting up tasting events at many of the new locations to share samples with their new global customers. The founders want to connect with active duty and veterans to hear their stories and honor those who have served.

Four Branches is committed to giving back and supporting the veteran and first responder community. A portion of the proceeds of Founders Blend and other special releases is donated to veteran and first responder nonprofits, including Folds of Honor, The Third Option Foundation and others connected to all branches of the military. Since launching in 2023, these efforts and other special events have helped raise nearly $500,000 that have been donate to nonprofits.

In addition to being in 91 AAFES stores, The Founders Blend is also in 14 U.S. Naval Exchange stores (NEX). The Four Branches team will continue to work with the Marine Corps and Coast Guard to supply those stores as well.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service has provided merchandise and services to U.S. military personnel and their families worldwide for more than 100 years. On July 25, 1895, General Order No. 46 set the standard for the concept and mission of the AAFES.

For more information on Four Branches and where to purchase The Founders Blend or other new releases, visit www.fourbranches.com and follow on social media at @FourBranchesBourbon.

About Four Branches Bourbon

Four Branches Bourbon is the only spirits company founded by veterans from U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. The mission is to deliver exceptional expressions of fine bourbon and to honor the extraordinary sacrifices of those who serve in the shadows and share their inspiring stories with all generations. With the expertise of Hall of Famer Master Distiller, Steve Nally, the inaugural release – The Founders Blend was crafted in 2023. This 96-proof Kentucky bourbon features a unique four-grain mash bill and earned multiple accolades including Double Gold (SIP Awards), 94 points/Gold (Proof Awards) and Gold (ASCOT Awards). Four Branches is committed to giving back, dedicating a portion of sales to various nonprofits that support veteran and first responder communities. For more information visit www.fourbranches.com and follow on social media at @FourbranchesBourbon.

