Veteran-Owned Brand Primal State Wellness Launches Melatonin-Free Nighttime Recovery Drink to Address Widespread Retail Gap

"I walked into every major supplement retailer looking for a melatonin-free option and came up empty. If I couldn't find it as someone actively looking for it thousands of other people can't either. That is a market failure we are fixing." — Bobby Heumann, Co-Founder and CEO, Primal State Wellness Post this

A Clinical Formula Built for Modern Nervous Systems

At the core of Primal Reset is the NeuroCalm Reset Complex™ — a proprietary blend of six clinically-informed ingredients designed to target the specific biological barriers that prevent high performers from achieving deep restorative sleep:

Magnesium Bisglycinate 150mg — nervous system regulation and muscle relaxation

L-Glycine 1g — deep slow-wave sleep initiation and cognitive reset

Lemon Balm Extract 300mg — cortisol reduction and nervous system calm

L-Theanine 200mg — mental quiet without drowsiness

Apigenin 50mg — GABA receptor activation and natural calm

Kanna Extract KannaEase™ 25mg — mood balance and overactive mind relief

Unlike synthetic melatonin which overrides the body's natural hormonal production and creates dependency over time, Primal Reset works with the body's natural recovery systems. The formula is 100% melatonin-free, non-habit forming, non-drowsy, 100% vegan, cGMP manufactured and made in the USA.

Primal Reset is available in Blackberry Drift flavor and works both hot and cold making it adaptable to a genuine nightly ritual rather than just another supplement to swallow.

Addressing a Validated Market Gap

The global sleep aid market is valued at $77.7 billion and projected to reach $162 billion by 2030. Despite this growth, synthetic melatonin continues to dominate retail shelves leaving a significant underserved segment of performance-oriented consumers with no clean non-hormonal alternative.

"I walked into every major supplement retailer looking for a melatonin-free option and came up empty," said Bobby Heumann, Founder and CEO of Primal State Wellness. "If I couldn't find it as someone actively looking for it thousands of other people can't either. That is a market failure we are fixing."

Veteran-Owned, Woman-Owned, and Minority-Owned

Primal State Wellness was co-founded by Bobby Heumann, a United States veteran, and Jena Heumann, Co-Founder and COO. The brand holds veteran-owned, woman-owned, and minority-owned business credentials — qualifying for SBA programs, federal contracting preferences, and retail buyer diversity initiatives. The brand's trademark application for PRIMAL STATE has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under International Class 005.

Availability and Distribution

Primal Reset™ will be available at primalstatewellness.com and through TikTok Shop in Summer 2026, with Amazon expansion planned for Q3 2026. The brand is manufactured by Simpson Labs, a cGMP certified supplement manufacturer in the United States.

Consumers interested in early access can join the waitlist at www.primalstatewellness.com.

About Primal State Wellness LLC

Primal State Wellness LLC is a performance supplement brand built for the overstimulated generation. Founded in 2024 by Bobby and Jena Heumann, the brand manufactures science-backed daily recovery formulas for founders, athletes, veterans, and creators who demand more from their bodies and their rest. Primal State is veteran-owned, woman-owned, and minority-owned, and is committed to building a globally recognized wellness brand synonymous with daily performance rituals and biological optimization.

Media Contact

Robert Heumann, Primal State Wellness LLC, 1 307-223-2141, [email protected], https://www.primalstatewellness.com/products/primal-reset

SOURCE Primal State Wellness LLC