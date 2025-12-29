Veteran-Owned Hinny Hard Seltzer Expands Footprint Throughout Pennsylvania Through New Partnership with Northeast Eagle Distributors

Hinny Hard Seltzer is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Northeast Eagle Distributors, bringing Hinny to even more consumers across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

CLYDE, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinny Hard Seltzer is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Northeast Eagle Distributors, bringing Hinny to even more consumers across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"We're excited to expand Hinny's footprint in Pennsylvania through our partnership with Northeast Eagle Distributors," said Tim Nickels, Founder of Hinny Hard Seltzer. "As a veteran-owned brand, we take our responsibility to our customers seriously - from the quality that goes into every can to the way we support our communities. Partnering with another veteran-owned company that shares our values makes Northeast Eagle an ideal fit as we continue to expand across the state."

Through this partnership, Hinny Hard Seltzer will be available at a growing number of retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout Northeast Eagle's territory in Northeastern Pennsylvania, including Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Wayne, Monroe, Pike and Carbon counties. Consumers can look forward to discovering their favorite Hinny flavors at locations across the region beginning in 2026.

For more information about Hinny Hard Seltzer and to find a retailer near you, visit hinnyhardseltzer.com.

About Hinny Hard Seltzer

Formally established in 2021 in Clyde, NY, Hinny Hard Seltzer is a Veteran-Owned business dedicated to producing high-quality, award-winning, seltzers in bold and distinct flavors. For information regarding sales, distribution, contact Tim Nickels, [email protected].

About Northeast Eagle Distributors

Based in Pittston, PA, Northeast Eagle is a Veteran-Owned beverage wholesaler with distribution rights for well-known brands including Anheuser-Busch, Yuengling, Goose Island, and Susquehanna Brewing, serving much of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Media Contact

Rachael Gochenaur, Hinny Hard Seltzer, 1 5858570369, [email protected], www.hinnyhardseltzer.com

SOURCE Hinny Hard Seltzer