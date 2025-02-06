Veteran-Owned Public Relations Firm Announces Northwest Rally Association as Client

"We look forward to serving NWRA as it continues to grow. Nearly a quarter of their competitors are veterans, which makes rallycross an attractive sport for a cross-section of American society." Barrett Y. Bogue, President and Founder of Evocati PR Post this

"We look forward to serving NWRA as it continues to grow, attracting more investors and innovators," said Barrett Y. Bogue, President and Founder of Evocati PR. "Nearly a quarter of their competitors are veterans, which makes rallycross an attractive sport for a cross-section of American society, something we can't wait to highlight this year."

With Evocati PR's expertise in purpose-driven public relations, the firm will provide media relations, sponsorship strategies, and storytelling campaigns tailored to NWRA's goals. Evocati PR plans to help NWRA:

Differentiate itself from competitors in a crowded market.

Expand its share of voice across local, regional, and national media.

Elevate its community engagement efforts to attract new participants and veterans alike.

Boost sponsorship opportunities to fund event improvements and support NWRA's sustainable growth.

The Northwest Rally Association has achieved rapid success through its commitment to professionalized event management, comprehensive training programs, and a welcoming community for drivers of all skill levels. Its events feature unique formats, polished execution, and family-friendly accessibility, attracting motorsports enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds.

"After ten years of innovating on and off the track, we are thrilled to be working with Evocati PR," said Katie Lobkovich, Co-Founder and COO at NWRA. "Their mission-driven approach and dedication to service aligns seamlessly with our values, making them the ideal partner for growing into the next phase of NWRA."

By amplifying NWRA's story and mission, Evocati PR aims to drive audience growth and solidify the association's reputation as a leading force in American rally racing. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Evocati PR's mission to champion cause-based organizations making an impact.

About Evocati Public Relations: Founded in 2018, Evocati Public Relations partners with leading businesses to research, market, and grow their impact through purpose-driven public relations. Its mission is to empower any business with a cost-efficient means to communicate, activate, and inspire underserved communities. Headquartered in Tysons, Va., Evocati PR is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that supports clients across the U.S. Visit www.evocatillc.com to learn more.

About Northwest Rally Association: Founded in 2015, the Northwest Rally Association (NWRA) is the fastest-growing rallycross and rallysprint organization in America. Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., NWRA creates a safe and inclusive community for all rallycross competitors and fans. NWRA hosts world-class racing events, trainings, and coaching for competitors looking to enhance their skills and personal brand. Learn more and check out the race schedule at nwrallyassociation.com.

