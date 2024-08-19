Veteran-Owned Public Relations Firm Recognized as Finalist in PR Daily's Nonprofit Communication Awards

Evocati Public Relations, a veteran-owned firm based in Tysons, VA, has been named a finalist in PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards for their campaign launching MilitaryConnected.org. The campaign, which achieved over 310 million impressions and secured $500,000 in seed funding, was recognized for its success in promoting a newly launched nonprofit supporting "military-ready" businesses. The firm, founded by Iraq War veteran Barrett Y. Bogue, is celebrated for its dedication to underserved communities through purpose-driven public relations.

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evocati PR is thrilled to announce it has been recognized as a finalist in the PR Campaign category of PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards for its "Launching MilitaryConnected.org in a Crowded Sea of Goodwill" campaign.

The campaign achieved remarkable results in 2023 as its client was featured by Military Times, USA Today, Yahoo! News, the Associated Press, and MarketWatch, earning more than 310 million impressions. As a result, MilitaryConnected.org led the national share of voice around "military-ready" businesses. More importantly it secured $500,000 in seed funding and its first corporate sponsorship.

"This is so totally awesome," said Barrett Y. Bogue, President and Founder of Evocati PR. "We're excited that our micro-PR firm is a finalist alongside bigger firms as it underscores the talent and passion our team has for serving nonprofit clients. We believe every underserved community in America deserves a voice and are honored by PR Daily's recognition." A veteran of the Iraq War, Bogue founded the firm after more than a decade of service in the federal and nonprofit sectors.

Evocati PR has a proud history of proven results with organizations that serve underrepresented communities including Soldiers' Angels, the National Potato Council, Hero's Bridge, Fayetteville State University, and the Michigan Potato Industry Commission.

PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards shine a spotlight on the meaningful work that teams are doing to advocate for, build awareness of, and/or raise funds for important nonprofit causes, initiatives or organizations; they are a celebration of the passion that drives these organizations.

"Congratulations to Evocati PR," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Ragan's and PR Daily's Awards programs. "Your recognition is a testament to the dedication and innovation that your team has poured into your work."

Evocati PR will be honored with the other finalists during the Nonprofit Communications Awards Luncheon, which will take place September 27 at the Yale Club in New York City. This event will be an inspiring industry event, honoring the top nonprofit communications work. It will provide opportunities for attendees to network, celebrating all of the successful work from the past year and more.

About Evocati Public Relations: Founded in 2018, Evocati Public Relations partners with leading businesses to research, market, and grow their impact through purpose-driven public relations. Its mission is to empower any business with a cost-efficient means to communicate, activate, and inspire underserved communities. Headquartered in Tysons, VA, Evocati PR is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that supports clients across the U.S. Visit www.evocatillc.com to learn more.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily: Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

