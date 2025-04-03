Veteran Pastor Confesses Near-War Crime in Shocking Memoir

A Life Awakened is more than just a memoir. It's a gut-wrenching testimony about post-war trauma, spiritual disillusionment, forgiveness, and the long road to rediscovering faith when you're convinced you've gone too far to be redeemed. Post this

"I raised my weapon at a detainee. I didn't pull the trigger—but I almost did. I don't know who I would've become if I had," Therin writes. "That moment broke me—and it became the doorway to my awakening."

Now the founder of Awaken Ministries, Therin leads from a place of radical vulnerability. A Life Awakened is more than just a memoir. It's a gut-wrenching testimony about post-war trauma, spiritual disillusionment, forgiveness, and the long road to rediscovering faith when you're convinced you've gone too far to be redeemed.

What began as a midnight confession has turned into a growing online movement. Therin's original Reddit post have gone viral across both Christian and veteran communities. Online forums are alive with discussions about morality in war, the cost of carrying guilt silently, and the church's role in addressing the psychological wounds of those returning from combat and other trauma

More Than One Battle:

This near-war crime moment is just one of many battles Therin has faced as a veteran living with PTSD. In

A Life Awakened, he shares numerous other haunting experiences—including the time the Russian mob scammed him. Each story adds another layer to his raw, redemptive journey and invites readers into the messy, often overlooked realities of trauma, vulnerability, and grace.

This memoir is reigniting difficult but necessary conversations: What does true repentance look like when you didn't sin but wanted to? Can you be a spiritual leader and still carry darkness in your past? How does grace apply to the near misses—the moments we almost became the villain?

Press, media outlets, and podcast hosts are encouraged to explore this provocative story and join the growing conversation that challenges long-held beliefs about forgiveness, leadership, and spiritual identity after trauma.

