Veteran Trial Lawyers Launch Khirallah Trial Attorneys for Catastrophic Injury Litigation

DALLAS, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three veteran trial lawyers have joined forces to launch Khirallah Trial Attorneys, a boutique litigation firm dedicated to handling a select number of serious, high-value injury cases. With a lean approach that leverages the team's collective experience, the firm is structured to go head-to-head with powerful corporate defendants in the most complex cases.

A Smarter Approach to Litigation

Khirallah Trial Attorneys is built on a simple but powerful model: fewer cases, sharp focus, and battle-tested courtroom experience. Each case the firm accepts is managed from start to finish by senior trial attorneys, not junior associates. This approach is one of the reasons other law firms frequently partner with the lawyers at Khirallah Trial Attorneys to handle their most important and complex cases.

"By limiting our caseload, we're able to devote the time, skill, and resources this kind of litigation demands," said founding partner Ray T. Khirallah, Jr. "Clients know that a seasoned trial lawyer is working their case from day one. I've seen firsthand the impact a jury verdict can have for a victim and their family. It's not easy taking on corporations with deep pockets, but it's what I was meant to do."

The Khirallah Trial Team

Ray T. Khirallah, Jr. is a nationally recognized trial lawyer known for securing record-setting results for clients. He has earned respect from both the bench and bar for his skill inside and outside courtroom. He has played leading roles in injury litigation that has culminated in landmark victories and monetary awards against some of the largest corporate defendants in the country.

Rachel Khirallah's practice is informed by experience in a range of complex litigation. Her expertise includes representing individuals injured on construction sites, in oilfields operations, and high-risk work environments, as well as trucking and transportation accidents and other catastrophic injuries. Combined with the Khirallah Trial Attorneys' resources, this background allows her to take on a broad range of injury cases and obtain maximum value.

Geoff Keller adds a prosecutorial edge to the firm's trial practice. A former Dallas County Assistant District Attorney and Judge Advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve and Texas Army National Guard, Geoff has stood up for victims throughout his career. He applies that same passion for justice to civil cases involving corporate negligence and reckless conduct.

About Khirallah Trial Attorneys

Khirallah Trial Attorneys is a boutique litigation firm representing individuals in high-stakes personal injury and workplace accident cases. The firm's selective, streamlined model allows it to take on some of the most complex injury cases against the most powerful defendants — and prevail. The firm frequently partners with other law firms as co-counsel in major litigation matters across Texas and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.khirallahlaw.com/.

