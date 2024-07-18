Veteran Washington, DC Attorney Joins FaceTec Executive Team

Trevor guided us for years as outside counsel, and we are elated to announce he is now a key member of our internal executive team as we expand our global deployment of our 3D Face Verification software. Post this

Before GT, Trevor was the Managing Partner and head of the Corporate and Securities practice at Proskauer's Washington, DC office. Earlier, he was the Founder and Managing Partner of the first East Coast offices of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati (WSGR) in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. after he spent nearly a decade working for WSGR in Silicon Valley during its historic technology boom in the 1990s, representing entrepreneurs, innovators, and their companies in all stages of growth, from start-ups, venture capital, and private equity financings, to exits in IPOs and M&A transactions. He also served on WSGR's Strategy and Operations Committees.

As CLO for FaceTec, he will manage all the company's legal matters. In addition, as EVP for Corporate Development, Trevor will help scale FaceTec's growth by developing strategic relationships and partnerships for the company.

"Trevor guided us for years as outside counsel, and we are elated to announce he is now a key member of our internal executive team as we expand our global deployment of our 3D Face Verification software," said Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO.

FaceTec's growth is the result of its intense commitment to innovation. Its biometric software suite generates unphishable 3D FaceMaps using the standard 2D cameras ubiquitous in smart devices, achieving world-leading face-matching accuracy and Liveness security.

Chaplick called FaceTec "the undisputed leader in 3D face verification software," adding that he is excited to work with the management and staff. "The team FaceTec has assembled is nothing short of remarkable. It is a privilege and honor to join this roster, and I could not be more thrilled about my role in the company's future," said Chaplick. "Working with FaceTec is rewarding because its biometric security software prevents fraud and makes the digital world safer for everyone using its solutions," he said.

Trevor's hiring follows the retirement of its prior CLO, Terry Coffing, who joins FaceTec's Board of Directors after years as a trusted advisor.

Chaplick's appointment also comes after FaceTec's appointment earlier this year of Geoff Slagle as its Executive VP of Digital Identity.

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents. FaceTec is relied upon by many of the world's leading organizations in high-risk/high-value environments, including IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain/cryptocurrency, online dating, and much more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United States with staff in Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, providing over 2.6 billion 3D Liveness Checks annually, bringing a much higher level of security to remote identity proofing. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology biometrically bind the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for access to mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected].

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

