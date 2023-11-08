Veterans Advantage Honors Military Service With Annual "Heroes Meet Heroes"

"We created this event over a decade ago to celebrate the special character of each individual who has made the choice to serve." said Scott Higgins, Co-CEO of Veterans Advantage, a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and host of Heroes Meet Heroes. Post this

"This event would not be one of the longest running live & virtual events for Veterans Day without the help and support of longtime Veterans Advantage benefit partners: Avis Budget Group, Dell, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, 1-800-Flowers.com," Higgins added.

Veterans Advantage will be hosting two virtual events this year - 12 noon and 6:30 pm ET. Veterans, Active Duty Military, and their family members can register here for either of these nationwide streaming events: http://www.veteransadvantage.com/heroes2023

Special guest honorees include:

Two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Donna de Varona

Panelists include:

Gerry Byrne , U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Vice Chairman, Penske Media

, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Vice Chairman, Penske Media Michelle Carter , U.S. Olympian, Shotput

, U.S. Olympian, Shotput David Caruth , U.S. Army Veteran, Marketing Manager, Strategy & Planning, Verizon

, U.S. Army Veteran, Marketing Manager, Strategy & Planning, Verizon Syed Faraz , US Air Force combat navigator, Harvard / Stanford graduate student, and Tillman Scholar

, US Air Force combat navigator, / graduate student, and Tillman Scholar Scott Fusco , U.S. Olympian, Ice Hockey

, U.S. Olympian, Ice Hockey Rich Jones , U.S. Army Veteran, Chief Veteran Officer & Executive VP, Paramount Global

, U.S. Army Veteran, Chief Veteran Officer & Executive VP, Paramount Global Ben Kanute , U.S. Olympian, Triathlon

, U.S. Olympian, Triathlon Joe Maloy , U.S. Olympian, Triathlon

, U.S. Olympian, Triathlon Dr. Phil Shinnick , U.S. Air Force Veteran, U.S. Olympian, Long Jump (World Record Holder)

, U.S. Air Force Veteran, U.S. Olympian, (World Record Holder) Lt. General Martin R. Steele (RET.), U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Fmr. CEO of the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum

Moderated by:

Scott Higgins, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Veterans Advantage

U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam

Attendees can enter a raffle to win prizes, including ticket giveaways from IMAX, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Dell computers, and free one-year VetRewards subscriptions from Veterans Advantage for attendees who served or are currently serving.

Heroes Meet Heroes is a premier event that Veterans Advantage will be sponsoring this Veterans Week. For more information on events to honor military, veterans, and their families this Veterans Day, visit http://www.VeteransWeekNYC.org.

Subscribers to VetRewards can also redeem Veterans Day discounts and other special offers from leading retailers and travel providers at http://www.veteransadvantage.com/marketplace.

About Veterans Advantage

Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media and technology company with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition, and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Our Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with VetRewards, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the secure VetRewards Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers, and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution, while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms. Visit http://www.VeteransAdvantage.com.

Media Contact

Roy Asfar, Veterans Advantage, 18668382774, [email protected], www.VeteransAdvantage.com

