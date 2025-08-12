Veterans and Families Empowered by United Strides of Strength

"Seeing this level of generosity from our community—especially on a day that symbolizes freedom—is incredibly moving," said one of the runners crossing the finish line. Post this

More than just a race, the Firecracker 5K is a growing symbol of unity, compassion, and the power of local action to honor national service. The success of this year's run reflects a model that communities across the country can replicate—blending celebration with impact and bringing people together for a cause that truly matters.

Through MISSION UNITED, United Way of Palm Beach County, and non-profit community partners support those who served our country by ensuring veterans receive the resources needed to lead fulfilling, healthy lives after completing military service. This is accomplished by fostering communication and collaboration among partner agencies while providing capacity-building and financial support grants.

Learn more about Mission United and how you can support veterans at UnitedWayPBC.org.

