Veterans and Families Empowered by United Strides of Strength

Palm Beach County, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local veterans and their families received a significant boost with the presentation of a check for nearly $24,000—funds raised to benefit military families through United Way of Palm Beach County's MISSION UNITED. The check, presented this week at Boca Raton's Runner's Edge, was the result of the City of Boca Raton's Second Annual Firecracker 5K held on July 4 at Florida Atlantic University. The spirited Independence Day event drew nearly 800 runners and supporters.
"Seeing this level of generosity from our community—especially on a day that symbolizes freedom—is incredibly moving," said one of the runners crossing the finish line.
More than just a race, the Firecracker 5K is a growing symbol of unity, compassion, and the power of local action to honor national service. The success of this year's run reflects a model that communities across the country can replicate—blending celebration with impact and bringing people together for a cause that truly matters.
Through MISSION UNITED, United Way of Palm Beach County, and non-profit community partners support those who served our country by ensuring veterans receive the resources needed to lead fulfilling, healthy lives after completing military service. This is accomplished by fostering communication and collaboration among partner agencies while providing capacity-building and financial support grants.
Learn more about Mission United and how you can support veterans at UnitedWayPBC.org.
Media Contact: [email protected]
Media Contact
Claudia Shea, United Way of Palm Beach County, 1 5613756624, [email protected], unitedwaypbc.org
SOURCE United Way of Palm Beach County
Share this article