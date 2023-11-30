VETERANS BENEFITS FIRM GANG and ASSOCIATES, LLC EXPANDS WITH TWO NEW ATTORNEYS

"Brandon's deep knowledge of VA procedures and his appellate expertise are major assets to our clients," said Eric Gang, founder of Gang and Associates, LLC. "Jennifer is a committed veteran advocate who has devoted her career to improving the lives of veterans and their families," said Gang. Post this

"Brandon's deep knowledge of VA procedures and his appellate expertise are major assets to our clients," said Eric Gang, founder of Gang and Associates, LLC. "We are pleased that he has chosen to use his skills to fight on behalf of veterans."

Jonas received his J.D. from Cornell Law School, where he was managing editor of the Cornell Journal of Law and Public Policy.

Jennifer M. Wagman joins Gang and Associates from Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), where she last served as Associate General Counsel, Appeals. During her tenure at PVA, her office was responsible for millions of dollars in retroactive payments for veterans each year. She also represented veterans before the CAVC as a pro bono attorney for the Veterans Pro Bono Consortium. She received the Spotlight Pro Bono Attorney award in 2018 for her efforts.

Wagman is a frequent speaker on veterans' topics and is a VA Educational Resource Presenter at Reveille Grounds, a co-working and networking space for veterans in Baltimore. She earned her J.D. from The Catholic University Columbus School of Law.

"Jennifer is a committed veteran advocate who has devoted her career to improving the lives of veterans and their families," said Gang. "She brings a high level of knowledge and client service to the firm that will help clients get their claims resolved."

Founded by attorney Eric Gang, Gang and Associates, LLC is an accomplished team of legal advocates fiercely and exclusively dedicated to representing U.S. military veterans nationwide and abroad. The firm has helped thousands of veterans, and their dependents win challenging cases in VA Regional Offices, the Board of Veterans' Appeals, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

