Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions Launches Ambassador Program to Empower Veterans and Amplify Advocacy for Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies

Non-profit supports nearly 1,000 Special Forces veterans and spouses with grants, psychedelic-assisted therapies abroad, coaching, and leadership roles

CORONADO, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending veteran suicide, is proud to announce the official launch of its Ambassador Program. This initiative aims to extend the reach and impact of VETS by enlisting veterans who have benefited from the organization's programs to advocate for psychedelic-assisted therapies (PAT) and support fellow veterans.

The newly established Ambassador Program serves two primary purposes: providing grant recipients avenues for giving back to the community and expanding the scope and impact of the organization. VETS Ambassadors are carefully selected based on their level of participation in the program, commitment to their healing journey, and willingness to act in good faith as program representatives.

"In 2023, we proudly certified 29 exceptional individuals as VETS Ambassadors to leverage their experiences in support of fellow veterans, cultivate donor relationships, and advocate for legislative and media attention on the critical issue of veteran mental health," said Amber Capone, co-founder and CEO of VETS. "Our Ambassadors embody the core of our mission, giving back and paying it forward. They stand as public-facing representatives of our organization, sharing their stories, and championing the cause to a broader audience. Together, we are raising awareness and forging a path to a brighter, healthier future for those who have served our nation."

Founded in 2019, VETS has assisted nearly 1,000 U.S. Special Forces veterans and their spouses through a comprehensive program that includes Foundational Healing Grants for psychedelic-assisted treatment abroad, preparation and integration coaching, and ongoing community support. VETS' Foundational Healing Grants provide financial assistance to veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies abroad and cover the cost of treatment, travel, and accommodation, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent veterans from accessing potentially life-saving therapies. Each recipient undergoes a thorough application process and is matched with preparation and integration coaching to maximize the benefits of their treatment.

The Ambassador Program encompasses four key areas:

Peer Support: Peer Support Ambassadors provide crucial support to fellow veterans entering the VETS program, offering guidance before, during, and after the retreat experience, as well as harm reduction techniques.

Donor Relations: Donor Relations Ambassadors play a vital role in cultivating existing donor relationships and facilitating new donor connections through storytelling, direct outreach, and shared gratitude, enhanced by virtual gatherings, in-person dinners, and one-on-one opportunities.

Legislative Advocacy: Ambassadors provide legislative testimony to support VETS policy initiatives at both state and federal levels, advocating for broader acceptance and funding for PAT.

Media Advocacy: Ambassadors share their stories through various media platforms, including podcasts, print media, on-camera interviews, blog posts, social media, and public speaking engagements, raising awareness about the benefits of PAT for veterans.

"As a VETS Ambassador, I'm able to share my healing journey to help promote advocacy for this life-saving treatment," said Brandon W. Bryan, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, VETS Ambassador and grant recipient. "It is my honor to share my story with others to help prevent another veteran from taking their own life. It is the very least I can do for a mission that I believe in 100%. VETS saved my life, and it's a privilege to give back to my fellow patriots."

"The supportive and encouraging community at VETS has given me the strength to embrace life fully. I am deeply grateful for the generosity and time of so many members. As a VETS Ambassador, I have the privilege of paying that kindness forward and assisting others on their healing journeys," said Herb Daniels, Army Green Beret veteran, VETS Ambassador and grant recipient.

"Healing is a lifelong process; there is no finish line and being an ambassador for VETS has provided me with a purpose after retirement. It allows me to serve fellow veterans while they are navigating their healing journey. These life-saving therapies have made a profound impact on many veterans, and advocacy for policy change is crucial to ensure our veterans are provided with the best possible care," said Todd Berrios, USMC and Army veteran, VETS Ambassador and grant recipient.

The VETS Ambassador Program is a testament to the organization's commitment to engaging with the community and driving purpose-driven healing. By providing support mechanisms for grant recipients and raising awareness about the VETS mission, the program ensures a brighter future for veterans and underscores the transformative power of psychedelic-assisted therapies.

For more information on Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), visit vetsolutions.org.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), 1 650-863-6887, [email protected], vetsolutions.org

Maria Petsanas, KCSA Strategic Communications, 1 9176926673, [email protected], kcsa.com

SOURCE Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)