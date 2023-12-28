Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw Celebrate Bi-Partisan Support for NDAA Bill that Includes Grants for Research in Psychedelic Treatment

Collaboration Helps Bring U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw's Douglas Mike Day Psychedelic Therapy to Save Lives Act, legislation that will direct the Defense Department to create grants for studying psychedelic treatments for active duty service members.

CORONADO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending veteran suicide, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking milestone with the inclusion of the first-ever provision for psychedelic research in the recently signed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This marks a significant step forward in expanding access to psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Amber Capone, CEO and co-founder of VETS, shared her perspective on this historic achievement, saying, "The inclusion of psychedelic research in the NDAA marks a pivotal turn in our journey to revolutionize mental health care for our military. The unwavering support and dedication of our community, combined with the collaborative efforts of policymakers like Rep. Crenshaw, have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. This is more than a legislative success; it's a beacon of hope, promising innovative and effective treatments for those who have selflessly served our nation."

The successful integration of this provision is a testament to the collective efforts of the supporters, who engaged with legislators through calls and letters. Representative Dan Crenshaw, the driving force behind this initiative, actively sought bipartisan support, collaborating with VETS and other organizations to shape the legislation.

Representative Crenshaw stated, "I've led this two years in a row in the House, and now finally got it into the final bill with the Senate. I'm thrilled. This will save lives and potentially revolutionize the way we treat all types of PTSD and TBI."

Over the past two years, VETS representatives engaged in Congressional office meetings and press conferences, conducting an intensive educational campaign on Capitol Hill. This extensive effort culminated in the introduction of the Douglas "Mike" Day Psychedelic Therapy to Save Lives Act in June 2023. Simultaneously proposed as an amendment to the NDAA, this legislation received unanimous approval from both the U.S. House and Senate on December 7, 2023.

In addition to this historic achievement, VETS reaffirms its commitment to advancing at least two additional pieces of legislation in the coming year to further support the military community. This proactive advocacy demonstrates our dedication to creating tangible change.

To accelerate these advancements, contributions to support VETS' advocacy efforts can be received through: Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions Donations.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://vetsolutions.org

SOURCE Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)