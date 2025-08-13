Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) Announces Sponsors for 4th Annual Torchbearer Ball

Black-tie gala returns November 15, 2025, at the Hotel del Coronado—uniting changemakers, honoring documentary filmmakers, and raising critical funds for life-changing therapies for veterans Gala Celebrates Netflix Documentary In Waves and War - Premiering on November 3, 2025

CORONADO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) today announced the sponsors for its 4th Annual Torchbearer Ball, to be held on November 15, 2025, at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego. This year's gala will celebrate the upcoming premiere of the feature documentary In Waves and War, produced in partnership with Actual Films, Participant, Studio AKA, VETS, and the Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab. The film debuts on Netflix on November 3, 2025.

The Torchbearer Ball, VETS' signature fundraising gala, is dedicated to ending veteran suicide and expanding access to psychedelic-assisted therapies. The 2025 event will feature immersive experiences inspired by In Waves and War, a documentary that follows the journeys of three former Navy SEALs as they seek hope and recovery. The documentary has been featured at film festivals and screenings nationwide following its official premiere at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival.

VETS is honored to present the 2025 Torchbearer Award to the film's directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, and Special Recognition Award to producer, Jessica Anthony of Actual Films, in recognition of their work bringing the stories of veteran healing and hope to a global audience.

2025 Torchbearer Ball Sponsors:

VETS is proud to recognize the outstanding generosity of its 2025 Torchbearer Ball sponsors, whose support makes our mission possible. Presenting Sponsor Black Rifle Coffee Company, followed by GBRS Group, Peter Palandjian & Eliza Dushku Palandjian, Ambio Life Sciences, Healthquest Wellness, Stone Canyon Industries, TWINCO Industrial, Fortress Marine Anchors, Dr. Bronner's, AmeriTex Pipe, Monterey Financial Services, atai, N2Growth, Adam and Ali Blake, Centroid, Texans 4 Greater Mental Health, Snezhana Johnson, Cerno Films, REID Foundation, Purtein Bioscience, Espire Dental / The Espiration Foundation, WedgePoint Intel, Sigma Defense, Morgan Stanley, Beau & Allie Laskey, Farlie Turner Gilbert & Co., LLC, Red Cell Partners (RCP), Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting, Soltara Healing Retreat, Hand Crafted by David Baker, and ShaMynds. Their collective partnership is crucial in expanding access to innovative therapies and resources for veterans and their families.

This year's Torchbearer Ball will feature an unforgettable evening of entertainment and celebration. Including DJ Mafu, Eliza Dushku Palandjian and Peter Palandjian, musical performance by Kelsie Watts, a live auction with Caitlin Davis, and a return appearance by comedian Brent Pella as emcee. Live auction will offer exclusive items such as a "Bigger than Waves" surf session with professional surfer Luca Padua, SEAL training session from GBRS Group, and packages from Soltara Healing Retreat, Ambio, and more. Honored guests will include former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Bryan Hubbard, Dr. Nolan Williams, D.J. Shipley, Matty Roberts, and many more.

"Our sponsors truly make a difference in the lives of veterans and their families," said Amber Capone, Co-Founder and CEO of VETS. "Their partnership allows us to deliver life-changing therapies and critical support to those who need it most, while also amplifying our mission through the upcoming premiere of In Waves and War. This powerful film captures the stories of courage, hope, and healing that are at the heart of what we do. Together, with the support of our incredible community, we are shining a light on the urgent need for better solutions—and building a future where no veteran is left behind."

Limited sponsorship opportunities remain available, offering brand visibility and engagement with a national community dedicated to veteran wellness and mental health. For more information, visit vetsolutions.org/gala or contact [email protected].

Event Details:

Torchbearer Ball – Fourth Annual Gala to End Veteran Suicide

Saturday, November 15, 2025

5:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Hotel del Coronado, Southpointe Ballroom

1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118

For more information on In Waves and War, please visit inwavesandwarfilm.com.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic by advancing research, advocacy, and direct support for psychedelic-assisted therapies. Since its founding, VETS has awarded over $3.2 million in grants, supported nearly 1,000 veterans and spouses, and helped drive groundbreaking research and policy to expand access to innovative care. For more information, visit www.vetsolutions.org.

