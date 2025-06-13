Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) Applauds Texas on Passing the Largest Publicly Funded Psychedelic Research Investment in U.S. History

Texas Ibogaine Initiative Secures $100 Million to Fund Research on Ibogaine for the Treatment of PTSD, Addiction, and Traumatic Brain Injury

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a historic moment for mental health care and veteran support, Texas Governor Greg Abbott today signed the Texas Ibogaine Initiative into law, marking the largest public investment in psychedelic research in United States history. The landmark legislation, HB 3717, authored by State Representative Cody Harris, and Senate Bill 2308, sponsored by State Senator Tan Parker, allocates up to $50 million in public funding with a matching $50 million in private funding to study ibogaine-assisted therapy for veterans suffering from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), Substance Use Disorder (SUD), and complex neurological and mental health conditions including PTSD.

"The Texas Ibogaine Initiative is a monumental step forward in advancing access to life-saving mental health care for veterans who have long been underserved by traditional systems," said Amber Capone, CEO and Co-Founder of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading nonprofit dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic. "VETS was instrumental in driving this legislation from start to finish—through strategic planning, legislative testimony, lobbying efforts, and community engagement. From mobilizing our internal network to hosting two powerful film screenings and a lobby day, we leveraged every resource to help make this bill a reality. Texas is home to our headquarters and to hundreds of veterans we've supported—and we remain deeply committed to pushing forward policies that prioritize their healing and honor their service."

Building on the momentum of HB 1802 (2021), which authorized research into psilocybin therapy, the initiative significantly expands the state's commitment by focusing resources on ibogaine, a powerful psychoactive compound with promising early clinical results. The legislation establishes a specialized clinical infrastructure with cardiac care capacity, an ethical research framework, and a pathway for FDA approval.

"For too long, veterans have been forced to seek treatment abroad. This initiative will help bring those life-saving therapies home to Texas, where veterans can access care in a regulated, safe environment," said Marcus Capone, Board Chair and Co-Founder of VETS. "Having experienced firsthand the healing power of ibogaine-assisted therapy, I know the impact these treatments can have—not only for veterans battling PTSD and TBI, but also for countless others struggling with trauma, addiction, and mental health conditions."

VETS, in collaboration with institutions across Texas, championed the initiative from the outset. In March 2025, the organization hosted a Legislative Day of Action at the Capitol, convening influential voices and decorated veterans such as Marcus Luttrell and Dakota Meyer—both of whom played a critical role in securing support. VETS grant recipients who had undergone ibogaine therapy also met with more than 70 legislative offices, sharing deeply personal testimonies that proved pivotal in convincing lawmakers of the bill's urgency and impact.

"What starts here changes the world," said Logan Davidson, Executive Director of Texans for Greater Mental Health and Legislative Director for VETS. "Texas has once again stepped up as a leader in pioneering psychedelic research and veteran mental health care. From here, it's possible to reshape the future of treatment options—not just for Texans, but for veterans and patients across the nation. As goes Texas, so goes the nation. Our work here sets the stage for federal action and other states to follow."

The Texas Ibogaine Initiative is supported by a broad coalition, including VETS, the REID Foundation, Texans for Greater Mental Health, researchers from the University of Texas and Baylor College of Medicine, and numerous veteran advocacy groups. This legislation reflects a growing bipartisan commitment to ending the veteran suicide crisis through innovation, evidence-based treatment, and compassionate care.

Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions.

