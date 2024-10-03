Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) Appoints James Carmichael as Chief Marketing Officer

Former NFL and Riot Games Executive Joins Non-Profit to Combat Veteran Suicide

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic, today announced the appointment of James Carmichael as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

James Carmichael brings over a decade of executive-level experience in brand development and marketing strategy from renowned organizations including the National Football League (NFL) and Riot Games. In his role as CMO, Carmichael will spearhead VETS' marketing initiatives, focusing on increasing awareness of psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans struggling with traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and related health conditions.

Carmichael's appointment underscores VETS' commitment to expanding its reach and impact in providing critical resources and advocacy for veterans. Founded in 2019 by Amber and Marcus Capone, VETS has supported nearly 1,000 veterans and their spouses with access to psychedelic-assisted therapy abroad, and comprehensive integration support services.

"James Carmichael's expertise in developing high-impact marketing campaigns and his strategic approach to brand growth aligns perfectly with our mission. His leadership will be instrumental in amplifying our message and extending our reach to veterans in need," said Amber Capone, CEO and co-founder of VETS.

Before joining VETS, James Carmichael founded Green Lighthouse Group, a consultancy specializing in brand strategy and marketing across diverse industries. As Global Head of Marketing for League of Legends Esports at Riot Games, he led campaigns that achieved record-breaking viewership and significant brand expansion. During his tenure as Brand Director at the NFL, Carmichael played a pivotal role in shaping the league's marketing direction and oversaw numerous key projects including Super Bowl branding initiatives.

"I am honored to join VETS in this capacity," said James Carmichael. "The organization's dedication to veteran well-being through innovative treatment solutions is unparalleled. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance VETS' visibility and further its crucial mission of supporting our nation's heroes."

Carmichael's appointment comes at a strategic time as VETS continues to expand its efforts in research, advocacy, and resource provision for veterans seeking alternative therapies. For more information, please visit https://vetsolutions.org/.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

