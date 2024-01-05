Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) Grant Recipients Participate in Groundbreaking Stanford Study on Ibogaine Treatment for PTSD and TBI

First-ever study of ibogaine treatment for TBI reveals reduced symptoms and improved functioning

CORONADO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending veteran suicide, shares the findings of a new groundbreaking study that it supported alongside Stanford University. The study, published today in Nature Medicine, is the first-of-its-kind observational study that captured the effects of ibogaine, the plant-based psychoactive drug, on veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and the debilitating consequences, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The study demonstrated that prior to ibogaine treatment, participants scored an average of 30.2 on the World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule 2.0, equivalent to mild to moderate disability. At one month following ibogaine treatment, the average rating improved to 5.1, equivalent to no disability. The researchers also found a statistically significant reduction in suicidal ideation from participants, decreasing from 47% to 7% one month following treatment. The participants experienced no serious side effects or heart complications resulting from the ibogaine treatment.

The paper, authored by Dr. Nolan Williams, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and the Director of the Brain Stimulation Lab at Stanford University, indicates that ibogaine, combined with a cardioprotective agent, effectively treated TBI in Special Operations veterans. Researchers enrolled 30 U.S. Special Operations veterans in the study, all of whom had received Foundational Healing Grants from VETS for travel support and ibogaine therapy. The study revealed that ibogaine therapy significantly reduced PTSD, anxiety, depression, and improved cognitive function in veterans with TBI.

"Veterans are on the front line of our national defense, but here they are on the front line of cutting-edge research that has the potential to help millions of people - both in and out of uniform," said Amber Capone, Co-Founder and CEO of VETS. "We remain laser-focused and dedicated to our mission of supporting access to psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans and advancing research into their safety and efficacy. Our collaboration with Stanford University and Dr. Williams is a major step forward in proving the potential of ibogaine for treating PTSD and TBI."

Since its inception in 2019, VETS has been at the forefront of combating veteran suicide by providing resources, research, and advocacy efforts for veterans and veteran spouses seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for PTSD, TBI, and other mental health conditions. The 30 participants selected had a history of TBI and repeated blast exposures and were experiencing clinically severe psychiatric and cognitive impairments before seeking support from VETS. The participants had significantly improved, both psychiatrically and cognitively, persisting at least one month after treatment, the endpoint of the study.

"I went from being constantly angry and feeling alone, burdened by the trauma of war and the loss of 12 friends to suicide, to finding a renewed sense of hope and peace," said Patrick Flatley, a U.S. Army Green Beret veteran and study participant. "The turning point was ibogaine treatment. Today, I am grateful to sleep well, live without daily fight or flight reactions, and look forward to life with newfound hope."

"This reinforces what we've learned through thousands of treatments, that ibogaine can be safe and effective when provided in the right context. For Ambio, the study further highlights the remarkable healing potential of ibogaine, which we're confident will expand the treatment landscape for veterans and many others," said Jonathan Dickinson, Ambio's CEO.

All participants in the study received treatment at Ambio Life Sciences, an independent clinic in Mexico that provides somatic therapies alongside psychedelic therapies in a medically supported environment. VETS provided travel funding for the study participants as part of its Foundational Healing Grants program, along with classes, coaching, integration support, and more. VETS does not provide psychedelic-assisted therapy.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

Brad Burge, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), 1 (650)-863-6887

