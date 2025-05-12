Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) Leads Legislative Day of Action in Support of AB 1103 at California State Capitol

VETS Advocacy Campaign Expands to California as Efforts for Access to Life-Changing Mental Health Treatments Continue

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic, will host a Legislative Day of Action on May 14, 2025, at the California State Capitol in support of Assembly Bill 1103 (AB 1103). This pivotal legislation will eliminate unnecessary administrative delays to commencing FDA-approved clinical research conducted at California institutions, studying the use of psychedelic therapies to treat Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), treatment-resistant depression, substance use disorders and other conditions fueling the disproportionate incidence of suicide in the veteran community.

California has long been a leader in supporting research into the medical potential of cannabis and psychedelics. In 1968, the state established the Research Advisory Panel of California (RAP-C) to oversee these studies—pioneering public support for scientific exploration years before the federal government acted. However, outdated procedures and overlapping federal regulations are causing major delays, putting lives at risk. Two years after RAP-C was created, Congress passed the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA), which imposed a complex and time-consuming approval process for controlled substances research. Because the CSA's prerequisites must be met for any research conducted in the US, state-level review cannot begin until federal approval is secured. This sequencing regularly delays the launch of studies by 60 days or more, putting California research institutions at a clear disadvantage and slowing the development of FDA-approved psychedelic treatments that could help lower suicide rates among veterans and others.

AB 1103, introduced by Assemblymember Christopher Ward and sponsored by VETS, would modernize the RAP-C process, eliminate unnecessary regulatory delays, and accelerate research on treatments using psychedelics and other controlled substances. The bill allows a small group of panel experts to fast-track the review and approval process for clinical studies that have received FDA and DEA approvals and meet California safety standards. This streamlined process would help researchers develop new treatments faster, especially for service-related conditions like PTSD, which affects many of California's 1.8 million veterans.

"California has the third-largest veteran population in the nation, yet we continue to lose far too many to suicide while they wait for effective treatments," said Marcus Capone, former U.S. Navy SEAL and VETS Co-Founder. "AB 1103 is a common-sense, bipartisan solution that preserves the state's role in protecting human and animal research subjects, while also accelerating critical research into mental health treatments that will save thousands of lives. We're proud to stand with Assemblymember Ward in championing this vital legislation."

VETS' advocacy for AB 1103 builds on the organization's successful efforts in the last session on AB 2841, authored by Assemblymember Marie Waldron, which ended a nearly year-long delay in approving dozens of clinical research studies in California.

In support of AB 1103, VETS has organized a Legislative Day of Action on May 14, 2025, at the California State Capitol:

10:45 AM - 4:00 PM : Veteran-led meetings with Assembly Health Committee members and key legislative offices

5:00 PM : Legislative reception and networking event for advocates, policymakers, and media

Special Operations veterans who have experienced life-changing results from psychedelic-assisted therapy funded through VETS' Foundational Healing Grants will meet with lawmakers to share their transformative journeys, highlighting the urgent need to accelerate the development of FDA-approved treatment options beyond those currently available in the U.S.

"At VETS, we've witnessed the profound healing potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans who've tried everything else," said Amber Capone, CEO and Co-Founder of VETS. "AB 1103 represents an important opportunity to streamline California's research approval process and expedite federally-sanctioned clinical research. By streamlining these administrative procedures, we can help researchers develop evidence-based treatments more rapidly, while maintaining all necessary safety protocols. Those in dire need deserve timely access to potentially transformative care options."

According to national estimates, between 17 and 44 U.S. veterans die by suicide each day—more than were lost daily during active conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined. The current research approval process in California can pause the start of clinical trials for months, even when studies already meet FDA and DEA requirements.

"AB 1103 represents a crucial step forward in aligning California's research approval processes with federal procedures while maintaining rigorous safety protocols," said Khurshid Khoja, VETS' Director of Public Policy and Advocacy and principal drafter of the legislation. "By streamlining RAP-C's procedures, we can accelerate the development of evidence-based treatments for those conditions fueling the incidence of suicide among veterans at twice the rate of all other Americans. This bill is about paving a safe and rapid path to promising therapies, so that we can get them to all Americans in crisis without delay."

VETS' leadership in streamlining psychedelic research in California complements its recent leadership around the Texas Ibogaine Initiative. The landmark legislation, HB 3717, introduced by Rep. Cody Harris, aims to establish $50 million in public and private funding for research on ibogaine-assisted therapy for veterans suffering from Opioid Use Disorder, co-occurring Substance Use Disorders, and mental health conditions. VETS organized a successful Legislative Day of Action that facilitated meetings with more than 70 legislative offices and hosted an educational documentary screening and policy panel. As a result, HB 3717 unanimously advanced out of committee and awaits a floor vote in the House later this week. These efforts reflect VETS' national commitment to accelerating access to life-saving treatments for veterans through research, education, and bipartisan legislative action.

For more information about VETS' advocacy and research efforts, visit www.vetsolutions.org.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

