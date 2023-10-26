Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) Partners with Industry Leaders in Support of Annual Gala to End Veteran Suicide

Sponsors of the Torchbearer Ball include Black Rifle Coffee Company, AmeriTex, Ambio Life Sciences, Red Cell x TARA Mind, and more

CORONADO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending veteran suicide, today announced new sponsors of its third annual gala event, the Torchbearer Ball, to be held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2023, at the world-famous Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, California.

Sponsorships of the Torchbearer Ball directly support VETS' mission to provide healing opportunities to Special Operators and their spouses. Sponsors include Black Rifle Coffee Company, AmeriTex, Ambio Life Sciences, Red Cell x TARA Mind, Future Ventures, Miramar Health, Dr. Bronner's All-One!, Total Body Experts, atai Life Sciences, Healing Breakthrough, Stone Canyon Industries, Puretein Biosciences, TradeFoundry, Farlie Turner Gilbert & Co., LLC, Live and Learn, The Cotton Family, Espire Dental & The Espiration Foundation, abra, Triten Energy Partners & Triten Corporation, Beond, The Morris Family, GBRS Group, Momentous, Participant & Actual Films, EarthRoamer, Applied VR, True Velocity, Maverick Medicine, Richard & Lori Huckle, Sigma Defense, Texans for Greater Mental Health, The McMurtry Family, William Rankin and Christen & Scott O'Neal.

The Torchbearer Ball follows the success of the two previous galas, both of which hosted over 600 guests, raising over $3 million to end veteran suicide. The Torchbearer Ball aims to raise funds to support VETS' mission of providing Foundational Healing Grants to Special Operators, their spouses, and Gold Star Spouses. Since its inception in 2019, VETS has been at the forefront of combating veteran suicide by providing resources, research, and advocating for veterans and veteran spouses seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for PTSD, TBI, and other mental health conditions.

"Every year, the Torchbearer Ball is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our community to the cause we hold so dear. VETS is proud to lead the charge in ending veteran suicide through our advocacy, research, and support for veterans and their spouses to access psychedelic-assisted therapies. As we host our third annual gala event, we are deeply grateful for the continued support of our sponsors and partners. This year's theme, highlighting the nationwide impact of our mission, underscores the vital work we do, and we look forward to an inspiring evening dedicated to the veteran community," said Amber Capone, Co-Founder and CEO of VETS.

Attendees can expect an evening of celebration and inspiration with live entertainment, a silent and live auction, and networking opportunities with like-minded individuals passionate about supporting veterans through psychedelic science.

The event will feature award recipients including Dr. Andrew Huberman (Associate Professor of Neurobiology at Stanford University and host of the Huberman Lab Podcast), Dr. Nolan Williams (Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University), and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), with comedian Brent Pella serving as MC. Musical artist Humble G will provide entertainment. Notable guests will include Survivor winner Mike Gabler, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, and others.

Past speakers have included former Texas Governor Rick Perry, founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) Dr. Rick Doblin, and former Green Beret and owner of Ronin Tactics Tu Lam. Both galas featured special guests and performances from veterans, artists, and musicians.

For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit vetsolutions.org/gala or download the Sponsorship Brochure.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), 1 (650)-863-6887, [email protected], vetsolutions.org

SOURCE Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)