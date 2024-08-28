Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) Welcomes Two New Board Members

Dylan Hallerberg and Kevin Weiss Join VETS in its Mission to Empower Veterans and End the Veteran Suicide Epidemic

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors: Dylan Hallerberg and Kevin Weiss.

VETS, founded in 2019 by Amber and Marcus Capone, has supported nearly 1,000 U.S. Special Operations Forces veterans and their spouses with psychedelic-assisted therapy and comprehensive integration support services abroad. The addition of Hallerberg and Weiss to the Board strengthens VETS' ability to further its mission of facilitating access to innovative treatments for veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI, and other mental health conditions.

Dylan Hallerberg brings extensive experience in private equity, investment, and board leadership to VETS. As the grandson of a WWII POW WIA MIA veteran, Hallerberg has a personal connection to the organization's mission. "Nothing means more to me than helping veterans," said Hallerberg. "I believe very strongly in the VETS mission and the efficacy of the support that they provide, and I am committed to helping VETS expand their reach to all veterans that need it."

Having served on the VETS Advisory Board since 2021, Kevin Weiss brings valuable experience in investment, venture capital, and technology to the VETS Board of Directors. Weiss expressed his commitment to the cause, stating, "VETS is doing critical work to end the veteran suicide epidemic, something I believe we must do for both moral and pragmatic reasons. I'm honored to continue the fight!"

Marcus Capone, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board at VETS, welcomed the new members: "We are thrilled to have Dylan and Kevin join our Board. Their diverse experiences and passionate commitment to our cause will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our impact on the lives of veterans."

The expanded Board, which also includes entrepreneur and podcast host Jarred Taylor, will work together to advance VETS' key initiatives, including:

Foundational Healing Grants: Providing financial aid for psychedelic-assisted therapy abroad, including preparation, integration coaching, and community support.

Education and Advocacy: Expanding programs to educate the military community and the public, and advocating for policy changes to broaden acceptance of psychedelic therapies.

Research Partnerships: Strengthening collaborations with institutions including Stanford University , Ohio State , and UC San Francisco for studies on the efficacy of psychedelic treatments.

As VETS continues its crucial work in addressing the urgent need for effective mental health care for veterans, the organization invites the public to learn more about its mission and consider supporting its efforts through donations and community engagement.

About Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)

Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides education, advocacy, and support for U.S. military veterans who are interested in exploring psychedelic therapies for service-related mental health conditions that are not adequately addressed by conventional treatments. VETS also works to advance psychedelic research and policy reform at the state and federal level.

