Veterans Holdings Ranks #125 on 2025 Inc. 5000, Showcasing Explosive Growth in the Cannabis Industry

"Our team's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence have brought us here," said Ambrosino. "Ranking #125 on the Inc. 5000 is not just a milestone—it's proof that a veteran-led business can compete at the highest levels while staying true to its values."

In addition to driving business growth, Veterans Holdings remains deeply committed to the veteran business community, creating career opportunities, supporting veteran-owned suppliers, and contributing to veteran-focused nonprofit initiatives.

With the New York cannabis industry evolving rapidly, Veterans Holdings continues to invest in manufacturing innovation, expand its market presence, and set the standard for quality, compliance, and operational excellence.

For more information about Veterans Holdings and its award-winning brands, visit www.veteranschoicecreations.com.

