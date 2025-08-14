Veterans Holdings Ranks #125 on 2025 Inc. 5000, Showcasing Explosive Growth in the Cannabis Industry

Veterans Holdings, parent company of SpaceBuds Moonrocks, Pot & Head, and New York Honey, ranks #125 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, recognizing its rapid growth in the cannabis industry.
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. , Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Holdings, a veteran-owned New York cannabis manufacturer, and the parent company of leading cannabis brands including Veterans Choice Creations, SpaceBuds Moonrocks, Pot & Head, and New York Honey, has secured the #125 spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking among the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. With 2,858% growth over the past three years, the company earned the highest Albany-area ranking in seven years and placed in the top three percent nationwide.
Founded and led by U.S. Army veteran Jason Ambrosino, Veterans Holdings has achieved exponential growth by blending military precision with entrepreneurial innovation. Its portfolio spans premium cannabis flower, infused products, concentrates, and white-label cannabis manufacturing, serving licensed retailers across New York State and beyond.
"Our team's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence have brought us here," said Ambrosino. "Ranking #125 on the Inc. 5000 is not just a milestone—it's proof that a veteran-led business can compete at the highest levels while staying true to its values."
In addition to driving business growth, Veterans Holdings remains deeply committed to the veteran business community, creating career opportunities, supporting veteran-owned suppliers, and contributing to veteran-focused nonprofit initiatives.
With the New York cannabis industry evolving rapidly, Veterans Holdings continues to invest in manufacturing innovation, expand its market presence, and set the standard for quality, compliance, and operational excellence.
For more information about Veterans Holdings and its award-winning brands, visit www.veteranschoicecreations.com.
Media Contact
Kenwill Roberts, Veterans Holdings, 1 2406254346, [email protected]
SOURCE Veterans Holdings
