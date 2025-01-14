Veterans Launch "Beond Service" Ibogaine Treatment Program for Military Community

The Beond Service program thoughtfully translates this cutting-edge research into comprehensive, expertly-designed protocols that address the complex needs of veterans and first responders. — Dr. Lynette A. Averill Post this

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry says: "The evidence from Stanford's research and the experiences of the thousands of veterans who've undergone ibogaine treatment present us with a clear opportunity to transform how we care for those who've served our nation. This isn't about politics—it's about giving our veterans access to breakthrough treatments that work. With Texas leading the way and other states following suit, we're pioneering a more effective, more compassionate approach to healing both the physical and invisible wounds of war."

Retired USMC Lieutenant General Martin R. Steele, President of the Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition and Co-Founder and CEO of Reason for Hope, says: "Ibogaine, with careful medical supervision and safety protocols like those implemented in the Beond Service program, shows remarkable potential for treating traumatic brain injury, PTSD, substance use disorders, suicidality and other complex mental health conditions disproportionately plaguing our veteran community. A growing body of research from elite academics and clinicians demonstrates not just symptom reduction, but genuine healing—the kind of breakthrough our veterans deserve after decades of treatments that have fallen short. It is critical that we accelerate clinical studies and access to this treatment, with gold-standard safety protocols and psychosocial support."

Beond's program combines medically-supervised ibogaine treatment with comprehensive cognitive enhancement protocols in a nine-week therapeutic journey. Each veteran participant becomes part of a close-knit team, working side-by-side and guided by a dedicated veteran facilitator.

"Stanford's research validated what many of us experienced firsthand – ibogaine can be transformative for veterans struggling with TBI and PTSD," says Clayton Smith, a U.S. Army Ranger veteran and Purple Heart recipient who helped develop Beond's veteran treatment protocols. "We've built on this evidence to create a program that addresses the full spectrum of combat-related trauma, while incorporating the most recent medical knowledge and ensuring the highest safety standards."

"Ibogaine's unique neurobiological mechanisms show remarkable promise in treating both trauma-related mental health conditions and addiction, facilitating profound emotional healing while resetting maladaptive neural circuits," says Dr. Lynnette A. Averill, Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine and Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Reason for Hope. "Our observational studies with Special Operations Forces Veterans revealed rapid improvements across PTSD, depression, anxiety, TBI, and substance misuse, alongside significant gains in meaning, purpose, and cognitive flexibility. The Beond Service program thoughtfully translates this cutting-edge research into comprehensive, expertly-designed protocols that address the complex needs of veterans and first responders who deserve access to the most effective treatments available."

"With Texas and other states advancing clinical research initiatives, and treatment centers like Beond implementing rigorous cardiac monitoring and safety standards, we're seeing a convergence of science and spirit," says W. Bryan Hubbard, Executive Director of the American Ibogaine Initiative. "This isn't just another treatment option—it's a divine gift that, administered properly, can help heal both the neurological and spiritual wounds that have plagued so many of our veterans and citizens."

The program operates under rigorous cardiac monitoring protocols aligned with Stanford's research, which demonstrated ibogaine's safety when combined with appropriate medical support. Beond's facility employs 9 certified MDs and 23 RNs using advanced cardiac technology to help ensure maximum treatment safety.

Program architects include military veterans from many branches:

Clayton Smith , U.S. Army Ranger and Purple Heart recipient

, U.S. Army Ranger and Purple Heart recipient Adam Marr , U.S. Army Apache pilot

, U.S. Army Apache pilot Ryan Roberts , U.S. Marine Corps veteran

, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jon Stevens , Marine Corps Raider and psychedelic therapy specialist

, Marine Corps Raider and psychedelic therapy specialist Martin Reinhardt , retired Army Ranger First Sergeant

, retired Army Ranger First Sergeant Lindsay Smith , military spouse and family program developer

, military spouse and family program developer Tommy Aceto , U.S. Navy SEAL veteran

"Research is showing unprecedented improvements in veteran cognitive function and mental health using ibogaine," says Tom Feegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Beond. "We've expanded on this foundation by combining ibogaine therapy with military medical expertise and comprehensive support systems."

The nine-week program features:

Pre-treatment neurological and cardiac screening

Four weeks of preparation with combat veteran coaches

Medically-supervised ibogaine therapy

Evidence-based cognitive rehabilitation protocols

Four weeks of post-treatment integration

Specialized tracks for TBI recovery

Family support programs

Long-term outcome monitoring

Beond Service includes support for military families, addressing the ripple effects of TBI and PTSD. "Stanford's ibogaine study showed dramatic improvements in veterans' ability to engage in family life," says Beond Service Program Director Lindsay Smith. "Our program supports both veterans and their spouses and partners through this transformation."

The program launches as the VA begins its first psychedelic therapy research since the 1960s and the REID Foundation's Texas Ibogaine Initiative begins seeking funding for FDA-approved clinical trials of ibogaine as a breakthrough therapeutic for opioid use disorder, co-occurring substance use disorder, and other co-occurring mental health conditions, reflecting growing institutional recognition of psychedelic medicine's potential.

About Beond

Beond operates the world's most advanced network of medically supervised Ibogaine therapy centers, dedicated to health optimization, mood and trauma recovery, PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and chemical dependency. Across three state-of-the-art, luxury retreat properties, its multidisciplinary team includes nine full-time medical doctors, 23 ICU-certified nurses, nine therapeutic coaches, eight adjunct therapists, as well as guest experience architects and hospitality professionals. At the core of Beond's approach is its Insight-Oriented Ibogaine Protocol, a meticulously designed five-phase treatment model that integrates rigorous medical screening, personalized preparation, transformative treatment, integrative aftercare planning, and long-term recovery support.

Recognizing the sacred significance of iboga and its deep connection to Gabonese communities, Beond demonstrates its commitment to reciprocity by partnering with organizations like Blessings of the Forest and planting three iboga trees in Gabon for every treatment administered, ensuring sustainable preservation of this vital resource for future generations.

Since its founding in 2021, Beond has successfully administered over 3,500 Ibogaine treatments, offering a transformative experience in an environment defined by clinical expertise and luxurious care.

