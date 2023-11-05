VeteranTrust.com: Your Gateway to Trustworthy Veteran-Owned Businesses this Veterans Day and All Year

VeteranTrust.com debuts as the premier online directory to streamline the process of connecting people who need specific services with a veteran-owned business that can get the job done.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When you think of a veteran, what characteristics come to mind? Hardworking, dependable, trustworthy? We trusted them with our freedom, and they trusted each other with their lives. So, when it comes to finding dependable services, it makes sense to turn to veteran-owned businesses in the U.S.

There are over 1.9 million businesses in the U.S. that are owned by veterans. Data has revealed that 66% of consumers would lean towards a veteran-owned company if veteran status was known. Here's where VeteranTrust.com can help.

We proudly announce our mission to make quick and easy connections between customers or clients and the vast network of reliable, veteran-owned businesses in the U.S. And why wouldn't we? Veterans are globally revered for their discipline, trustworthiness, and unwavering commitment.

Each business listing on our platform is comprehensive, giving you all the details you need to contact each store, vendor, or service provider. We list everything from phone numbers and physical location to websites and email addresses.

We've all been there – trudging through endless reviews, facing a barrage of calls from aggressive sales representatives. Say goodbye to that hassle. With VeteranTrust.com, users are empowered with trusted referrals and the information needed to make a connection now. Why? Because we believe in the unparalleled integrity of veterans.

At its core, VeteranTrust.com is more than just a directory – it's a movement. A movement to bolster veteran-owned businesses and to encourage the public to place their trust in these companies, just as we trusted these veterans to protect our nation. And it's not just about helping customers make informed decisions about people they hire. VeteranTrust.com also allows us to give back to those who made sacrifices for all of us by propelling them towards post-military success.

Join us in this pioneering mission. When you choose to work with a veteran-owned business, you're not just getting top-notch services – you're backing the heroes who once stood on the frontlines for us. Make a difference through your daily choices. Choose trust. Choose VeteranTrust.com.

VeteranTrust is actively scheduling interviews ahead of Veterans Day, Nov 11th. For interviews and media info, contact [email protected]

Dale Sutcliffe, Veteran Trust, LLC, 1 888-343-1148, [email protected], https://www.veterantrust.com/

