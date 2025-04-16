Veterinarian of 30 years Writes Love Letters That Offer Comfort and Healing to Grieving Pet Owners

A new collection of essays exploring love, loss, and the unexpected beauty and gratitude found in the heartbreak of losing a beloved pet

PHOENIX, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The passing of a pet is seen by many as heart wrenching and difficult. This loss of an animal companion can cut one's very soul, often leaving them saturated in grief and loss.

Author Christin Finn DVM,CVA,CCRT,CVSMT, a veterinarian of 30 years, has been honored to be with hundreds of pet owners through these difficult times. Her experiences inspired her to write, "Love Letters from The Circle of Life with Animals: Finding Gratitude and Beauty in Heartbreak and Grief."

In this book, Finn seeks to honor the reader's grief while revealing the beauty and gifts their animals brought into their life through the reflections of short stories from her experience as a veterinarian. She believes that when a pet passes, the love readers shared doesn't disappear but instead takes on a new form. At its heart, Finn's book is about love, the soul, and the profound connection between owners and their animals.

"These pages are my love letters to all souls," Finn said. "Life is a beautiful circle from coming into this world at birth, to transitioning out of this physical world, and all the magical and difficult moments in between."

Since childhood, Finn has dreamed of becoming a veterinarian while holding deep reverence for the natural cycle of life. She invites readers to journey through heartfelt stories of animals and their owners, discovering how losing a pet can be both heartbreaking and profoundly beautiful. Through her writing, she hopes to uplift and comfort readers during difficult times.

"I share my whole heart as I take readers through my career journey," Finn said. "My hope is to show them that even in the loss of a pet, there are hidden gifts. Their hearts and souls will be touched by the stories I share and the greater plans in store for the pets we love."

"Love Letters from The Circle of Life with Animals: Finding Gratitude and Beauty in Heartbreak and Grief"

By Christin Finn, DVM, CVA, CVSMT, CCRT

ISBN: 9798765257036 (softcover); 9798765257029 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Christin Finn, DVM, CVA, CVSMT, CCRT is a holistic veterinarian. She provides dogs and horses with osteopathic bodywork, physical therapy, Chinese Medicine, and acupuncture and laser therapy to optimize their comfort and mobility. Originally from Rhode Island, Finn now lives in the Pacific Northwest on her eighteen-acre farm, with two dogs, two horses, and two barn cats. To learn more please visit http://www.finndvm.com.

